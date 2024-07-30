Police in riot gear raid Dundee home

Police in riot gear have stormed a home during a raid in Dundee.

Officers descended on a property at Rosebank Court on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown at around 11am on Tuesday.

Locals said they saw police in helmets entering a property.

Officers later entered the home with a ladder, torches and a sledgehammer, and banging could be heard from inside the house.

Several police vans are also parked up nearby.

One woman who lives nearby said: “I had an appointment this morning and was heading out just after 11am.

“I grabbed my handbag and saw the riot police running in.

“My car was blocked in and I asked if I could get out.

“Officers said they were dealing with something.

“I was shaking when I got to my appointment.”

Another resident said: “I believe the police arrived just after 11am.

“The police were on the street in similar circumstances a few weeks back.

“Officers were in riot gear when I looked out.”

Police Scotland says the incident is in connection with an “ongoing inquiry” but has refused to say more.

A spokesperson said: “Police searched a property in Rosebank Court, Dundee under warrant in connection with an ongoing inquiry.

“Officers remain at the scene.”