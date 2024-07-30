Police in riot gear raid Dundee home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police in riot gear raid Dundee home

Officers have been seen taking a sledgehammer into the property.

By James Simpson
A police officer carrying a helmet during the raid on Rosebank Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A police officer carrying a helmet during the raid on Rosebank Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police in riot gear have stormed a home during a raid in Dundee.

Officers descended on a property at Rosebank Court on Rosebank Street in the Hilltown at around 11am on Tuesday.

Locals said they saw police in helmets entering a property.

Officers later entered the home with a ladder, torches and a sledgehammer, and banging could be heard from inside the house.

Several police vans are also parked up nearby.

An officer carrying a sledgehammer. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police carrying tools following the raid. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One woman who lives nearby said: “I had an appointment this morning and was heading out just after 11am.

“I grabbed my handbag and saw the riot police running in.

“My car was blocked in and I asked if I could get out.

“Officers said they were dealing with something.

“I was shaking when I got to my appointment.”

Several police vans are parked up nearby. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Officers descended on the street on Tuesday morning. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Another resident said: “I believe the police arrived just after 11am.

“The police were on the street in similar circumstances a few weeks back.

“Officers were in riot gear when I looked out.”

Police Scotland says the incident is in connection with an “ongoing inquiry” but has refused to say more.

A spokesperson said: “Police searched a property in Rosebank Court, Dundee under warrant in connection with an ongoing inquiry.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

Former Dundee Post Office.
The takeaway on Strathmore Avenue would be across the road from St John's RC High School. Image: Google Street View
The National Lottery.
Elders Court sign
camperdown wildlife park decline
Harestane Road, Dundee
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
A 3D image showing the Seabraes cafe plans and the toilets as they look now.
Gary Finnie
The HMS Unicorn in Dundee
