Young girl ‘distressed and upset’ after being ‘slapped’ at Dundee bus stop

A young girl was left “distressed and upset” after she was allegedly slapped at a bus stop in Dundee.

Police received a report at around 1.10pm on Monday that a female child, aged no more than four years old, had been slapped by a woman at a bus stop on South Road.

Officers say it is “imperative” that they trace the girl to ensure she is safe and well.

Inquiries have established that two women were in the area at the time.

The first is believed to be pregnant and had dark hair tied up in a bun.

The other is believed to be in her 50s with tattoos on both arms.

There was also a considerable volume of traffic on the road when the incident took place.

Constable Conor Burton said: “The child is very young, and we need to know she is safe and well.

“The bus stop is across the road from a large supermarket and the area is usually busy with shoppers.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time, in particular, anyone with any recording equipment to get in touch with us.

“It is imperative we are able to check on the welfare of the child.”

Police are checking for any relevant CCTV images for any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2019, of Monday, April 8, 2024.