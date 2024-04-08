Young girl ‘distressed and upset’ after being ‘slapped’ at Dundee bus stop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Young girl ‘distressed and upset’ after being ‘slapped’ at Dundee bus stop

Officers say it is 'imperative' that they trace the girl to ensure she is safe and well. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The incident happened at a bus stop on South Road. Image: Google Street View
The incident happened at a bus stop on South Road. Image: Google Street View

A young girl was left “distressed and upset” after she was allegedly slapped at a bus stop in Dundee.

Police received a report at around 1.10pm on Monday that a female child, aged no more than four years old, had been slapped by a woman at a bus stop on South Road.

Officers say it is “imperative” that they trace the girl to ensure she is safe and well.

Inquiries have established that two women were in the area at the time.

The first is believed to be pregnant and had dark hair tied up in a bun.

The other is believed to be in her 50s with tattoos on both arms.

There was also a considerable volume of traffic on the road when the incident took place.

‘Imperative’ police trace young girl allegedly slapped at Dundee bus stop

Constable Conor Burton said: “The child is very young, and we need to know she is safe and well.

“The bus stop is across the road from a large supermarket and the area is usually busy with shoppers.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time, in particular, anyone with any recording equipment to get in touch with us.

“It is imperative we are able to check on the welfare of the child.”

Police are checking for any relevant CCTV images for any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2019, of Monday, April 8, 2024.

More from Dundee

Dundee widow's letter to husband
'Inside I'm dying': Dundee mum shares heart-wrenching letter to late husband
drugs checking centre Dundee
Proposal submitted for 'life-saving' drug checking centre in Dundee
A train travelling to Dundee was diverted back to Aberdeen over 'Stormtrooper'.
‘Stormtrooper’ grilled by armed police as Dundee train diverted
Lundie Avenue in Dundee.
Boy, 11, hospitalised after assault in Dundee
Broughty Ferry lifeboat.
Broughty Ferry lifeboat launched after man takes ill on vessel 22 miles off Dundee…
The job centre at the Wellgate has ben branded a "health risk". Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee job centre branded 'serious health risk' amid ongoing maintenance issues
Lochay Place in Menzieshill, Dundee, closed by emergency services
Dundee flats taped off after 'wilful' blaze in communal stairwell
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Shirley Dobbie obituary Picture shows; Shirley Dobbie . Dundee . Supplied by Dobbie family Date; Unknown
Former Broughty Ferry lollipop lady Shirley Dobbie dies just weeks after husband
Eljamel victim John Blackwood. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry dad relives botched Eljamel operation that left him blind
Scott Sivewright.
Crooked Ninewells worker to lose job after wallet theft and driving offence