Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre takeaway popular with night-time revellers ‘to reopen after refurb’

Marco Polo has been shut for weeks with signs removed from the building.

By James Simpson
Marco Polo on Hawkhill, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Marco Polo on Hawkhill, Dundee.

A large takeaway in Dundee city centre is set to undergo a refurbishment after being shut for several weeks, its owners have said.

Marco Polo on Hawkhill is not currently taking orders online and has been marked as “permanently closed” on Google.

Signage has also been removed from outside the takeaway – which is popular with night-time revellers due to its proximity to the casino, nightclubs and taxi rank.

Marco Polo Dundee ‘to reopen in 6 weeks’ after refurbishment

However, a spokesperson for Marco Polo confirmed to The Courier that it will reopen in around six weeks under the same ownership, following a refurbishment.

No further details have been confirmed.

Staff in nearby businesses say the takeaway has already been closed for several weeks.

Letters can also be seen piling up inside the premises.

The Marco Polo signage has been removed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

It comes as a unit round the corner is set to be given a new lease of life.

Plans have been lodged with the council to turn the former Kaspa’s dessert parlour unit into a sports bar.

Meanwhile, Andreou’s Bistro on Nethergate is closing next month after its owner Andrew McDonald said it had become “impossible” to keep the venue going.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

