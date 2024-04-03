Sports bar teed up for former Dundee city centre eatery

A former Dundee takeaway is set for a new lease of life as plans for a sports bar are teed up.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council to transform the former Kaspa’s dessert parlour on West Marketgait into a pub.

A supporting statement submitted with the application detailed how the bar – named Top Dog – will be complete with pool tables, dart boards and large screen TVs showing sports coverage.

It will have seating space for up to 34 customers and a total capacity of 73 people.

Bar food such as paninis, hot dogs, sandwiches will also be available at the bar, which is proposed to be open seven days a week.

‘Sports bar offer’

The supporting statement added: “Top Dog Sports is seeking to operate the premises with an emphasis on providing a “sports bar” offer which will combine socialising, spending leisure time and activities in pool and darts or viewing live televised sporting events on big screens.

“The overall form is largely identical to that already in use for food and drink i.e.

arrangement for seating and public areas. The back of house and kitchen will largely be unaltered.

“It is intended to provide meals and snacks (breakfasts, lunches) which will not involve cooking, rather reheating of pre cooked food, paninis, hot dogs, sandwiches and serving hot and cold drinks.”

The supporting statement also argues the Dundee sports bar will make the vacant unit “vibrant” again and likely increase in footfall into nearby town centre facilities and shops.

Planning officers will consider the application in due course.

The premises used to be home to dessert brand Kaspa’s, who operate at locations across the UK.

It served a variety of sweet treats, including ice creams, milkshakes, frappes, crepes, waffles and gelatos.