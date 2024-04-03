Sports bar teed up for former Dundee city centre eatery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Sports bar teed up for former Dundee city centre eatery

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council to transform the former Kaspa's unit on West Marketgait.

By Laura Devlin
The unit was formerly the Kaspa's eatery. Image: Google Maps.
The unit was formerly the Kaspa's eatery. Image: Google Maps.

A former Dundee takeaway is set for a new lease of life as plans for a sports bar are teed up.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council to transform the former Kaspa’s dessert parlour on West Marketgait into a pub.

A supporting statement submitted with the application detailed how the bar – named Top Dog – will be complete with pool tables, dart boards and large screen TVs showing sports coverage.

It will have seating space for up to 34 customers and a total capacity of 73 people.

Bar food such as paninis, hot dogs, sandwiches will also be available at the bar, which is proposed to be open seven days a week.

‘Sports bar offer’

The supporting statement added: “Top Dog Sports is seeking to operate the premises  with an emphasis on providing a “sports bar” offer which will combine socialising, spending leisure time and activities in pool and darts or viewing live televised sporting events on big screens.

“The overall form is largely identical to that already in use for food and drink i.e.
arrangement for seating and public areas. The back of house and kitchen will largely be unaltered.

How the exterior of the new bar could look. Image: Andrew Black Designs.

“It is intended to provide meals and snacks (breakfasts, lunches) which will not involve cooking, rather reheating of pre cooked food, paninis, hot dogs, sandwiches and serving hot and cold drinks.”

The supporting statement also argues the Dundee sports bar will make the vacant unit “vibrant” again and likely increase in footfall into nearby town centre facilities and shops.

Planning officers will consider the application in due course.

The premises used to be home to dessert brand Kaspa’s, who operate at locations across the UK.

It served a variety of sweet treats, including ice creams, milkshakes, frappes, crepes, waffles and gelatos.

