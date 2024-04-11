Dundee United in cheeky ‘perfect climate’ post after Dundee v Rangers call-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United in cheeky ‘perfect climate’ post after Dundee v Rangers call-off

Jim Goodwin oversaw training on the Tannadice turf on Thursday.

By Reporter
Tannadice, following a Dundee United session on the turf
Tannadice, following United's session on the turf on Thurdsay. Image: Alan Temple / DC Thomson

Dundee United took a cheeky social media swipe at rivals Dundee following the Tangerines’ Thursday training session at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin put his United side through their paces ahead of a crunch Championship showdown against Morton on Friday night.

And the Terrors’ official account on X lapped up the “perfect climate” for the session, in apparent reference to Dee club secretary Eric Drysdale.

Former Raith Rovers chief executive Drysdale cited climate change as a contributing factor to the heavy rainfall which saw their midweek clash against Rangers fall foul of a waterlogged pitch.

Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park. Image: SNS.

He said: “What I would say is that from the research we have done in the last few days this year’s rainfall is 35% higher than the last 10-year average.

That shows the effects of climate change on it and it shows the work we have to do urgently on the Dens Park pitch. We are absolutely up for doing that in the summer.”

Rangers, meanwhile, accused the Dark Blues of “negligence and unprofessionalism” in a statement after the surface failed a second pitch inspection hours before kick-off.

And after hosting training on the unspoiled Tannadice pitch – around 200 yards away from Dens Park – United were quick to spotlight the difference.

The club posted, “The perfect climate for #MORUTD fine-tuning”, complete with a sunshine emoji and a series of pictures of Goodwin and their charges enjoying a workout.

United will hope to move seven points clear at the summit of the second tier when they face The Ton on BBC Scotland.

