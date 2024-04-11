Dundee United in cheeky ‘perfect climate’ post after Dundee v Rangers call-off

Dundee United took a cheeky social media swipe at rivals Dundee following the Tangerines’ Thursday training session at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin put his United side through their paces ahead of a crunch Championship showdown against Morton on Friday night.

And the Terrors’ official account on X lapped up the “perfect climate” for the session, in apparent reference to Dee club secretary Eric Drysdale.

Former Raith Rovers chief executive Drysdale cited climate change as a contributing factor to the heavy rainfall which saw their midweek clash against Rangers fall foul of a waterlogged pitch.

He said: “What I would say is that from the research we have done in the last few days this year’s rainfall is 35% higher than the last 10-year average.

“That shows the effects of climate change on it and it shows the work we have to do urgently on the Dens Park pitch. We are absolutely up for doing that in the summer.”

Rangers, meanwhile, accused the Dark Blues of “negligence and unprofessionalism” in a statement after the surface failed a second pitch inspection hours before kick-off.

And after hosting training on the unspoiled Tannadice pitch – around 200 yards away from Dens Park – United were quick to spotlight the difference.

The club posted, “The perfect climate for #MORUTD fine-tuning”, complete with a sunshine emoji and a series of pictures of Goodwin and their charges enjoying a workout.

United will hope to move seven points clear at the summit of the second tier when they face The Ton on BBC Scotland.