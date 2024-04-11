Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists Dundee call-off ‘could have been avoided by playing somewhere else’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists Dundee call-off ‘could have been avoided by playing somewhere else’

The Dark Blues are now due to host the Ibrox club next week after a second postponement yesterday.

By George Cran
Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: PA
Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: PA

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists the call-off at Dundee is “really bad for the image” of Scottish football and could have been avoided.

The midweek Premiership was postponed after a second pitch inspection at Dens Park yesterday afternoon.

That was after the first attempt to play the match was called off in March due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rangers responded to the second postponement with an angry statement calling out Dundee for “negligence and unprofessionalism” as well as taking aim at the SPFL.

Wednesday’s Dundee v Rangers match was called off. Image: SNS

That response was today called “ridiculous” by former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan on TalkSPORT.

In their statement, the Gers said they “repeatedly” put solutions to the SPFL to ensure the match was played but these were not taken up.

Now, manager Clement has revealed Rangers would have been happy to play on Thursday or at a different venue.

What Clement said

He told a pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Ross County: “We were ready to play, we prepared everything to play.

“Players had the treatment and we had the pre-match meeting like we always do. We were together in the hotel prepared on three points.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch last month before postponement. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch last month before postponement. Image: SNS

“Playing in the Premiership, the top league, with viewing records being set at the weekend and three days later we have something really bad for the image of the game.

“It could have been avoided by playing somewhere else.

“We were even prepared to play today (Thursday) if Wednesday was not possible, we offered that option.

“Who is going to guarantee that it won’t rain next week also? We want just to play the game, we have a very busy schedule and prepare all training and preparation days in advance.

“The guys will have had two days off this month and I now have to remove one.

“This is bad for the image of football in Scotland and it needs to be avoided. It is important now to make the right decisions so this does not happen anymore.”

He added on Sky Sports: “First we cannot put the blame on the weather because the same evening a local team played in Dundee and the pitch of Dundee United is perfect.

“We cannot say it is because of the weather.

“The last thing I hear is that we would hear on Tuesday latest 12 o’clock where we will play on Wednesday.”

