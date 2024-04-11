Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists Dundee call-off ‘could have been avoided by playing somewhere else’

Rangers manager Philippe Clement insists the call-off at Dundee is “really bad for the image” of Scottish football and could have been avoided.

The midweek Premiership was postponed after a second pitch inspection at Dens Park yesterday afternoon.

That was after the first attempt to play the match was called off in March due to a waterlogged pitch.

Rangers responded to the second postponement with an angry statement calling out Dundee for “negligence and unprofessionalism” as well as taking aim at the SPFL.

That response was today called “ridiculous” by former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan on TalkSPORT.

In their statement, the Gers said they “repeatedly” put solutions to the SPFL to ensure the match was played but these were not taken up.

Now, manager Clement has revealed Rangers would have been happy to play on Thursday or at a different venue.

What Clement said

He told a pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Ross County: “We were ready to play, we prepared everything to play.

“Players had the treatment and we had the pre-match meeting like we always do. We were together in the hotel prepared on three points.

“Playing in the Premiership, the top league, with viewing records being set at the weekend and three days later we have something really bad for the image of the game.

“It could have been avoided by playing somewhere else.

“We were even prepared to play today (Thursday) if Wednesday was not possible, we offered that option.

“Who is going to guarantee that it won’t rain next week also? We want just to play the game, we have a very busy schedule and prepare all training and preparation days in advance.

“The guys will have had two days off this month and I now have to remove one.

“This is bad for the image of football in Scotland and it needs to be avoided. It is important now to make the right decisions so this does not happen anymore.”

He added on Sky Sports: “First we cannot put the blame on the weather because the same evening a local team played in Dundee and the pitch of Dundee United is perfect.

“We cannot say it is because of the weather.

“The last thing I hear is that we would hear on Tuesday latest 12 o’clock where we will play on Wednesday.”