KIRSTY STRICKLAND: 25% rent hike means I may have to say goodbye to walls that witnessed biggest moments of my adult life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: 25% rent hike means I may have to say goodbye to walls that witnessed biggest moments of my adult life

The Scottish Government talks a big game about protecting tenants but there is clearly much more that needs to be done.

Kirsty Strickland says the Scottish Government must do more.
Kirsty Strickland says the Scottish Government must do more.
By Kirsty Strickland

I’ve rented the two-bedroom flat I live in for the last eleven years.

It has a draughty interior and leak-prone windows. There’s always at least two weeks every winter when my pipes freeze and I’ve no heating. It costs me a fortune to keep the place damp-free. Sometimes it rains in my bedroom.

But it’s home and I love it.

These walls have witnessed some of the biggest moments of my adult life.

It’s in this flat that I cried over my dad’s sudden death, celebrated my first ever newspaper byline and gave my new baby her first post-hospital feed.

I’ve been thinking of these moments and how much joy I get from where I live a lot recently.

Last month, my landlord informed me that he was raising my rent by 25%.

Kirsty Strickland.

I was confused, to say the least.

Last year, the Scottish Government introduced a rent cap of 3% as part of emergency measures to lessen the impact of the cost of living crisis.

The cap applies to nearly all tenancies, but my landlord insists that mine is somehow exempt from the legislation.

After many hours of frantic Googling and pouring over the legislation in detail, I was convinced that everything was fine, and my tenancy was indeed covered by the cap.

But I went in search of a definitive answer.

Searching for answers

My MSP was brilliant and her team did the best they could to get the necessary information from the Scottish Government but they couldn’t get a firm yes or no either.

The housing charity Shelter were also unsure.

I sent my landlord all the information I had gathered anyway and said I thought he had got it wrong.

He withdrew the rent increase and I was breathing easy again.

But last week, he wrote to me to tell me he had changed his mind and, as of October, my rent will be going up by 25%.

So I’m in a bit of a pickle, to put it mildly.

With a bit of scrimping and saving around the more enjoyable aspects of my budget, I could probably afford the increase.

But if I agree to what I’m almost certain is an illegal rent increase now – what’s to stop him raising it even further in six months’ time?

I’ve been advised to pay for the services of a housing solicitor.

But the Scottish Government brought forward the legislation.

It shouldn’t be so poorly drafted that even they themselves can’t say for sure what they meant by it.

Rental market is increasingly competitive.

I have a standard, run of the mill, tenancy agreement.

If my tenancy is exempt from the cap then there will be thousands of others across Scotland that are too. Unless the Scottish Government give a definitive answer on the loopholes to the cap, there will be many tenants like me who could also be vulnerable to steep hikes.

And here’s the kicker: even if I am eventually proven to be right, there is nothing to stop my landlord deciding that my tenancy is not financially viable anymore: selling up and chucking us out.

Anybody who has tried to rent a property recently will know why that prospect fills me with even more dread than a 25% increase in my housing costs does.

‘Scottish Government talks a big game about protecting tenants’

Rents are sky-high at the moment and so too is demand.

Last week, a BBC report suggested that Scotland has one of the toughest and most competitive rental markets in the UK. Four years ago, a rental property might have attracted the interest of around eight prospective tenants.

According to a survey commissioned by the BBC, that figure has now shot up to 27.

It’s not uncommon to hear of tenants offering six months’ rent upfront to secure a property.

The Scottish Government talks a big game about protecting tenants but there is clearly much more that needs to be done.

I naively thought that the good relationship I have with my landlord and a decade of being a perfect tenant might have counted for something.

Clearly it doesn’t.

But any disappointment I feel about that fact is eclipsed by the irritation I feel towards the Scottish Government and its complete inability to properly explain its own policy.

‘My mum loves tidying’

If you want to know what your child really thinks of you, just eavesdrop on them during a playdate.

In fairness, my daughter only has one volume and it’s always cranked up to max, so it was impossible not to overhear as she ruthlessly assassinated my character while in the company of her wee pal the other day.

For the crime of offering to make the pair sandwiches, my 9 year old declared I was ‘’SO WEIRD’’. When my daughter found out her friend got pocket money for doing chores, she said that it was ‘’SO UNFAIR’’ that I didn’t give her cash, given that she makes her bed ‘’nearly every day’’.

I was trashed for eating a tub of sweets that she got for Christmas (that she didn’t like) and for making the mistake of gently singing away to myself while I cleaned up the mess they’d made the kitchen.

On this, my daughter reassured her friend not to worry because ‘’my mum loves tidying. Like, she actually, LOVES it.’’

More from Opinion

'I watch enviously as wolves reclaim old footholds on the land all across Western Europe.'
JIM CRUMLEY: Just when you think Scotland is making progress with nature, reality kicks…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Blend closure column Picture shows; Melanie Ward, manager of Blend Dundee. Blend Reform Street. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why Dundee coffee shop closure is not just another high street casualty
Chloe Burrell, Harrison Porritt, Leah Menzies and Melissa Thomson enjoy a beer garden in the sun. Image: Chloe Burrell/DC Thomson.
CHLOE BURRELL: Perthshire Brass helped me feel at home in Fair City
Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Independence is finished as an issue – and that’s a serious problem…
An artist's impression of LEZ signs in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Hold a Dundee referendum on Low Emission Zone
Martel Maxwell says there's nobody quite like Billy Boyle. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: 'Maverick' Dundee solicitor Billy Boyle was a trailblazer, mischief-maker and best company
Jim Spence believes more thought should be given to how climate change policies impact those on modest incomes. Image: Just Stop Oil
JIM SPENCE: Climate radicals are attacking livelihoods of the working class
Dundee's Waterfront taken from a distance.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: UCI Cycling World Championships are missed opportunity to showcase Dundee on global…
Characters of the Beano
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Beano response proves those who rail against ‘woke culture’ need some perspective
Keir Starmer Labour Leader
COURIER OPINION: Keir Starmer can't afford to keep handing the SNP open goals