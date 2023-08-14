JIM CRUMLEY: Scotland sinks deeper every year Glorious Twelfth drags its weary carcass across the moors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

JIM CRUMLEY: Scotland sinks deeper every year Glorious Twelfth drags its weary carcass across the moors

It is barely credible we still tolerate the ugly stain it inflicts on the land with all that it stands for: privilege, wealth, self-interest, arrogance.

The Courier's Joanna Bremner joins gamekeepers and shooters on the Glorious Twelfth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Courier's Joanna Bremner joins gamekeepers and shooters on the Glorious Twelfth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Jim Crumley

So did you dine on grouse on Saturday?

No, neither did I. I feel bad about it, though, what with failing to contribute to the rural economy again but I couldn’t face the hassle of ordering a new £1,000 made-to-measure Harris Tweed suit for the shoot and the nervous wait wondering if it would arrive in time.

I often wonder if Scotland will ever take its environment seriously, if we will ever learn to value our land, our coastal waters, our wildlife, our biodiversity, the ebb and flow of nature across our land and sea and through our sky.

The 12th of August (covered at the weekend by The Courier’s Joanna Bremner) ought to concentrate our minds but every year it comes and goes and the gruesome ritual drags its weary carcass across the moors and Scotland sinks a little deeper in the world’s estimation.

It is barely credible that we as a people still tolerate the ugly stain and smear the Glorious Twelfth inflicts on the face of the land with all that it stands for: privilege, wealth, self-interest, arrogance.

That and the crimes against nature which are necessary to sustain the annual showpiece of the worst of Victorian land management at work.

‘Festival of violence’

From within the Scottish Parliament, where the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill is crawling through gruesome rituals of its own right now, only one voice spoke the unvarnished truth about the glorious twelfth.

Ariane Burgess, the Greens spokesperson for land reform and rural affairs, said: “There is nothing glorious or humane about August 12.

“It is a festival of violence…The burning and degradation of our landscapes to try to improve the habitat for red grouse so there are more of them to be shot is unnecessary, and damages the environment and climate.”

Yes it does. She also referred to “these niche and elitist blood sports”, and yes they are.

Organisations representing landowners, gamekeepers and the shooting set all sing from the same dog-eared hymn sheet, the one that would have us believe their concern is the rural economy and the health of the land.

The reality is that the land is impoverished, wildlife populations are compromised to the point of local extinction and the monoculture of cultivated, medicated grouse denies the possibility of anything remotely like a working ecosystem.

Where do you stand on the driven grouse shooting debate? Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, a rural economy dependent exclusively on a crop of birds whose management makes them infinitely more susceptible to disease than wild birds is an ethos that suggests a basic misunderstanding of the word “economy”.

Grouse are already showing signs of avian flu. What price the rural economy when that takes hold?

The vast acreage of Scotland lost through grouse moor and deer forest to any possibility of natural health is a blight.

So what about the solution?

What about the widespread application of 21st century nature conservation thinking rather than 19th century nature obliteration?

Economic spin-offs

Professional conservation groups like, say, Trees for Life, RSPB, Woodland Trust are showing what is possible, but in a relatively small way.

But this is the health of the land itself we are talking about and everything that lives on it, and that includes us as well as all of nature’s other creatures that truly belong here. So it’s also a job for the Scottish Government.

The to-do list is formidable but none of it is difficult.

One – a network of national parks where the land is owned by the nation. That is what a national park is.

These should be the showpieces that set the example of best practice. That requires a national park service.

Two – the restoration, expansion and where necessary the recreation of every native habitat.

Three – putting in place the tools for a fully functioning ecosystem, which would include as a top priority the restoration of top predators beginning with wolf.

Four – A new national agency to replace NatureScot with real powers and a willingness to use them.

It’s a start.

Nature conservation on this scale is labour-intensive. By recruiting and training staff locally, the bond between the native population and their place on the map strengthens immeasurably. The regard for the land itself deepens and endures.

Instead of a land management strategy wholly dependent on killing things, what is initiated in its place is a land management strategy wholly dependent on generating new life.

This is where the politics of the land in Scotland should focus, this is the scale of the endeavour it should be undertaking. The economic spin-offs would be immeasurable.

And there are votes in it. Look how many people are members of conservation groups, look at the number of activists who are out there protesting at what they think politics should be doing but isn’t.

Finally, Scotland needs this. This is the way back from the jaws of climate catastrophe.

The more small countries set an example, the more big countries are shamed into action. It’s time to save the world.

More from Opinion

Groucho's was a favourite among Dundee music fans. Image: DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee bar keeping iconic Groucho’s name would make Breeks proud
Independence activists wave Scotland flags during rally in Dundee.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We are at risk of repeating mistakes of the past on Scottish…
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
KEZIA DUGDALE: What I’d like to read in Nicola Sturgeon’s memoirs – and why…
Taymouth Castle sign on gates to the estate in Kenmore.
COURIER OPINION: Kenmore can fight its own battles over Taymouth Castle saga
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird exam results column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird with school friend Anthea Bundy at a prize-giving ceremony, age 15.. St Mungo's High School. Supplied by DC Thomson/Rebecca Baird Date; 2011
REBECCA BAIRD: Exams results were my entire teenage identity - and then I failed
Humza Yousaf.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf buckled under wafer-thin pressure over civil service bank card spending…
Lord Provost Bill Campbell uses a blog to update Dundonians. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Councillors should keep a blog like Dundee’s Lord Provost – and use…
4
Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
JIM SPENCE: Elon Musk’s legal fees offer for X users could pose serious challenge…
Andrew Batchelor is celebrating 10 years of Dundee Culture.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Celebrating 10 years of showing the world what makes Dundee great
Carrie Davidson has called for tougher sentencing for rape and domestic abuse.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Soft touch sentences for violent men are more than insulting - they're…

Conversation