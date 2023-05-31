Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee hand Adam Legzdins extended contract as goalkeeper hails club’s ‘fantastic’ fans

The experienced goalie arrived in 2020 and has celebrated two promotions with the Dark Blues

By George Cran
Dundee goalkeeper Adam Legzdins celebrates winning the Championship at Ochilview. Image: PA
Adam Legzdins wants to “bring even more good times to Dundee” after penning a contract extension at Dens Park.

The experienced goalkeeper was among a host of first-team players heading into the final weeks of their contracts.

And he has joined Cammy Kerr in putting pen to paper since the arrival of new manager Tony Docherty.

The 36-year-old arrived at the club in 2020 and helped the Dark Blues to promotion from the Championship in his first season.

Adam Legzdins and Cammy Kerr have signed new deals this week. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Last season he kept 13 clean sheets in 29 appearances in Dundee’s league-winning campaign.

‘Wonderful place’

And he’s delighted to extend his stay until 2025.

Legzdins told the club website: “I really am delighted to extend my contract with this fantastic club for another two years.

“Dundee FC is a massive team in Scottish football steeped in history and tradition which you feel every time you represent the Dark Blues.

New Dundee boss Tony Docherty at the Dark Blues’ Gardyne training base. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“My family and I have lived in Dundee and the surrounding area for the last two-and-half years and we feel so lucky to have found a wonderful place we now call home.

“The people of the city and the fans of our great club have been fantastic with us and I promise them I will continue to be committed and give my all both on and off the pitch to help us accomplish what we want to in the future.

‘Establish ourselves’

“Last season really was a fantastic achievement by everyone at the club.

“We made memories that will last a lifetime.

“I will never forget the support from our travelling fans at Ochilview on the final day of the season to the outstanding reception we received at City Square.

Dundee fans packed into City Square for a Civic Reception after winning the title. Image: Alan Richardson / Pix-AR.co.uk
“Seeing the next generation of young fans having their pictures taken with the trophy really showed me how lucky we are as players to play for this great club.

“It is now time for us all to work even harder to establish ourselves as a team in the Scottish Premiership for years to come.

“There are some great people at this club who will work tirelessly in pursuit of this goal.

“I want to help them, my teammates, and the fans whenever I can to bring even more good times to Dundee FC.”

