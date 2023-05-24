From work experience to managing director for Angus vet

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Ashley Wilkie started a week’s work experience at an Angus veterinary practice, she wouldn’t have believed one day she’d be its managing director.

Ashley carried out a placement at Thrums Vets when she was a fourth year at Webster’s High School in Kirriemuir in 1995.

Immediately afterwards she was offered a Saturday job at the group’s Kirriemuir practice.

She cleaned the wards, assisted with preparations and restocking, carried out some basic patient care – and loved every minute.

Ashley said: “Growing up we had horses, dogs and rabbits, and I knew from a young age that I wanted to work with animals.

“This originally led me to my local veterinary practice, Thrums, for work experience at the age of 15.”

Career progression at Thrums

Her progression didn’t stop there. Two years later, after completing her Highers, Ashley had a veterinary nurse placement at Thrums.

She combined practical experience in practice, with a qualification at Telford College, now known as Edinburgh College.

Ashley qualified as a registered veterinary nurse in 2000 and when the Kirriemuir practice moved into new purpose-built premises in 2002, she became the live-in nurse.

In 2006 she was promoted to head nurse and played an integral role in growing the nursing team as Thrums opened new practices in Blairgowrie, Forfar and Scone.

More recently, to coincide with the growth of the group, Thrums introduced several new job roles, as well as senior registered veterinary nurse roles, which saw Ashley successfully apply for an associate managing director role.

From ‘kennel girl’ to associate MD

Ashley said “hard work and dedication” has been the key to her successful career.

She said: “I never dreamed I would have progressed so far at the practice, but it’s been a hugely rewarding career.

“To go from kennel girl to associate managing director is something I feel very proud of!”

Ashley says she’s enjoyed the variety of work in a mixed practice, covering pets, farm animals and equine.

She spoke out to highlight Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month, which highlights career routes open to veterinary nurses.

Ashley adds: “Today we have 13 veterinary nurses across the group, and everyone is hardworking, respectful and friendly.

“It’s very rewarding to see members of the team become lead nurses in our practices and I’ve always enjoyed helping them find their areas of excellence, as well as being a mentor.

“I hope my career path shows what other veterinary nurses can achieve if they are ambitious and work for a forward thinking and supportive employer.”

Thrums was founded in Kirriemuir in 1948 and has practices in Kirrie, Forfar, Blairgowrie and Scone, which opened three years ago.

This makes Thrums Scotland’s largest independent veterinary practice.

Ashley Wilkie’s top tip for leadership

Leadership can be difficult. I envisage what I want my leader to look like. This is being sincere, trustworthy and caring, to both patients and the team. I never ask anyone to do anything that I wouldn’t get involved in myself, which keeps everyone engaged and is hopefully encouraging too. I love helping colleagues achieve their goals.