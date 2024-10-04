Perth knifeman found guilty of murdering Cameron Rae

Tragic Perth man Cameron Rae was murdered, a jury has determined.

Caleb Ferguson, 20, was found guilty by a jury late on Friday after a week-long trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Ferguson, of Perth, stabbed Mr Rae three times in a flat in South Methven Street on April 8 this year.

He and a friend then fled after alerting the authorities.

Police arrived to find Mr Rae grievously wounded and he passed away before he could be moved from the block.

Ferguson had admitted killing Mr Rae but said he did not murder him. The jury disagreed.

In a tense courtroom containing five police officers, Mr Rae’s family and friends erupted into a mixture of cheers, claps and tears, with some shouting angry comments towards the killer.

Lord Scott told Ferguson: “You have been convicted of murder and the law provides for only one sentence”.

He will return to the High Court for sentencing next month and faces life imprisonment.

Calling for reports, the judge said will decide the length of time Ferguson must serve behind bars before being eligible for parole.

He added: “Inevitably, that will be a substantial period but I want to get as much information as I can about you and the impact on Mr Rae’s next of kin.”

As he was led away, Ferguson turned and shouted back towards family and friends in the public benches.

Trial evidence

The verdict came after the jury heard how Mr Rae was invited back to the flat by a friend of the accused. Connor Kelly.

While Mr Kelly was downstairs for a matter of minutes conducting a drug deal, Mr Rae was stabbed three times, including in the diaphragm, spleen and lung.

Because Ferguson did not give evidence, no reason for the assault has been revealed.

However, the trial heard Ferguson and Mr Kelly called the emergency services, left the flat accessible and fled.

In phone calls afterwards, Ferguson said “I’m f***ed, I’m going to prison” and “I plugged f*** out of Cameron Rae” – meaning stabbed.

Ferguson originally faced allegations of another assault in Perth and fleeing to Arbroath – where he was said to have been abusive to police – to establish an alibi and attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

All charges except the murder of Mr Rae were dropped by the Crown at the end of its evidence on Thursday.

Police statement

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said: “Cameron was a young man when his life was ended by the violent actions of Caleb Ferguson, who will now face the consequences of his deplorable actions.

“This incident was felt by the whole community in Perth, and our thoughts remain with Cameron’s family all those that knew him.

“Violence has a significant and long-lasting impact on the local area and it will not be tolerated in any form.

“We are committed to making our communities safer and take a zero-tolerance approach to offensive weapon and knife crime.

“I’d urge anyone who has information in relation to offensive weapons or knife crime to contact us. Information from the public is vital in helping us crackdown on violent crime.”

Perth in mourning

In the wake of his death, Mr Rae’s mother Kerry Burgess said she was overwhelmed by the reaction of the Perth public and “proud” of her son.

Flowers were laid in the city, as well as a banner bearing the tragic 20-year-old’s name.

She told The Courier: “He was very much loved going by the tributes we have received. I’m so grateful to everyone for their thoughts and wishes.

“I’m also grateful for the fundraising that is being done on our behalf by so many people.”

Paying tribute to pals who honoured her son on Kinnoull Hill shortly after his death, she said: “Cameron was a total clown but a good, funny one. The whole of Perth is hurting.

She added: “He has amazing pals.”

Hundreds lined the street for his funeral and an anti-knives campaign was launched in his memory.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.