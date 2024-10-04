Perth knifeman found guilty of murdering Cameron Rae

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth knifeman found guilty of murdering Cameron Rae

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found Caleb Ferguson guilty of murder

By Jamie McKenzie
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Murder trial Picture shows; Caleb Ferguson (left) and Cameron Rae. Perth Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 12/04/2023
Caleb Ferguson (left) murdered Cameron Rae.

Tragic Perth man Cameron Rae was murdered, a jury has determined.

Caleb Ferguson, 20, was found guilty by a jury late on Friday after a week-long trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Ferguson, of Perth, stabbed Mr Rae three times in a flat in South Methven Street on April 8 this year.

He and a friend then fled after alerting the authorities.

Police arrived to find Mr Rae grievously wounded and he passed away before he could be moved from the block.

Cameron Rae.
Cameron Rae. Image: Supplied.

Ferguson had admitted killing Mr Rae but said he did not murder him. The jury disagreed.

In a tense courtroom containing five police officers, Mr Rae’s family and friends erupted into a mixture of cheers, claps and tears, with some shouting angry comments towards the killer.

Lord Scott told Ferguson: “You have been convicted of murder and the law provides for only one sentence”.

He will return to the High Court for sentencing next month and faces life imprisonment.

Caleb Ferguson police mugshot
Caleb Ferguson will receive a life sentence. Image: Police Scotland

Calling for reports, the judge said will decide the length of time Ferguson must serve behind bars before being eligible for parole.

He added: “Inevitably, that will be a substantial period but I want to get as much information as I can about you and the impact on Mr Rae’s next of kin.”

As he was led away, Ferguson turned and shouted back towards family and friends in the public benches.

Trial evidence

The verdict came after the jury heard how Mr Rae was invited back to the flat by a friend of the accused. Connor Kelly.

While Mr Kelly was downstairs for a matter of minutes conducting a drug deal, Mr Rae was stabbed three times, including in the diaphragm, spleen and lung.

Because Ferguson did not give evidence, no reason for the assault has been revealed.

However, the trial heard Ferguson and Mr Kelly called the emergency services, left the flat accessible and fled.

Caleb Ferguson
Caleb Ferguson at an earlier court hearing.

In phone calls afterwards, Ferguson said “I’m f***ed, I’m going to prison” and “I plugged f*** out of Cameron Rae” – meaning stabbed.

Ferguson originally faced allegations of another assault in Perth and fleeing to Arbroath – where he was said to have been abusive to police – to establish an alibi and attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

All charges except the murder of Mr Rae were dropped by the Crown at the end of its evidence on Thursday.

Police statement

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said: “Cameron was a young man when his life was ended by the violent actions of Caleb Ferguson, who will now face the consequences of his deplorable actions.

“This incident was felt by the whole community in Perth, and our thoughts remain with Cameron’s family all those that knew him.

“Violence has a significant and long-lasting impact on the local area and it will not be tolerated in any form.

“We are committed to making our communities safer and take a zero-tolerance approach to offensive weapon and knife crime.

“I’d urge anyone who has information in relation to offensive weapons or knife crime to contact us. Information from the public is vital in helping us crackdown on violent crime.”

Perth in mourning

In the wake of his death, Mr Rae’s mother Kerry Burgess said she was overwhelmed by the reaction of the Perth public and “proud” of her son.

Flowers were laid in the city, as well as a banner bearing the tragic 20-year-old’s name.

Floral tributes left for Cameron following his death. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

She told The Courier: “He was very much loved going by the tributes we have received. I’m so grateful to everyone for their thoughts and wishes.

“I’m also grateful for the fundraising that is being done on our behalf by so many people.”

Paying tribute to pals who honoured her son on Kinnoull Hill shortly after his death, she said: “Cameron was a total clown but a good, funny one. The whole of Perth is hurting.

She added: “He has amazing pals.”

Cameron rae friends tribute
Cameron’s friends gathered on Kinnoull Hill in Perth to pay tribute. Image: Supplied by family

Hundreds lined the street for his funeral and an anti-knives campaign was launched in his memory.

