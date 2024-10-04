Dunfermline Athletic reveal investor search ‘progressing at pace’ as talks step up with ‘several groups’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal investor search ‘progressing at pace’ as talks step up with ‘several groups’

DAFC Fussball GmbH announced their intention to sell their stake in the Pars back in August.

By Iain Collin
East End Park, Dunfermline.
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park. Image: SNS Group.

Dunfermline Athletic have revealed that their search for new investors is “progressing at pace”.

The East End Park club have reported that “several groups” have reached a confidentiality agreement allowing them to look closer at the club’s finances with a view to coming on board.

It was announced in August that DAFC Fussball GmbH were seeking a buyer for their stake in the Fife club, citing a perceived disconnect between themselves and the supporters.

Dunfermline CEO and chairman David Cook.
Dunfermline Athletic FC CEO and chairman David Cook. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

A statement at the time from the Germany-based consortium said they had ‘detected an increasing disappointment in our approach’ and concluded ‘perhaps we are not the right kind of investor in the eyes of many at the club’.

The group has held a 30 per cent stake in the club since August 2020 and has the ability to increase their shareholding to 80 per cent if they decide to.

However, the club’s most recent update states that DAFC Fussball, the club and majority shareholders Pars United CIC are working together to find ‘new investors’ rather than ‘owners’.

A statement read: “It is now several weeks since DAFC Fussball GmbH signalled their intention to seek new investors to take on the management and running of the football club.

‘Encouraging’ developments for DAFC

“This process is progressing at pace and the level of interest and calibre of potential investor is encouraging. Several groups have signed Non-Disclosure Agreements to allow them to carry out in-depth analysis of the opportunity.

“We have to respect the confidentiality of these interested parties throughout this process.

“However, we do intend to update supporters further once we are in a position to do so, as we are aware of how important this topic is to you.

“It is important to note that DAFC Fussball GmbH, Dunfermline Athletic Football Club Ltd and Pars United CIC are working collaboratively on this process to ensure that any new investor is well positioned to build upon the strong foundations that are in place and to help realise the great potential of our club.”

Conversation