Dunfermline Athletic reveal investor search ‘progressing at pace’ as talks step up with ‘several groups’

Dunfermline Athletic have revealed that their search for new investors is “progressing at pace”.

The East End Park club have reported that “several groups” have reached a confidentiality agreement allowing them to look closer at the club’s finances with a view to coming on board.

It was announced in August that DAFC Fussball GmbH were seeking a buyer for their stake in the Fife club, citing a perceived disconnect between themselves and the supporters.

A statement at the time from the Germany-based consortium said they had ‘detected an increasing disappointment in our approach’ and concluded ‘perhaps we are not the right kind of investor in the eyes of many at the club’.

The group has held a 30 per cent stake in the club since August 2020 and has the ability to increase their shareholding to 80 per cent if they decide to.

However, the club’s most recent update states that DAFC Fussball, the club and majority shareholders Pars United CIC are working together to find ‘new investors’ rather than ‘owners’.

A statement read: “It is now several weeks since DAFC Fussball GmbH signalled their intention to seek new investors to take on the management and running of the football club.

‘Encouraging’ developments for DAFC

“This process is progressing at pace and the level of interest and calibre of potential investor is encouraging. Several groups have signed Non-Disclosure Agreements to allow them to carry out in-depth analysis of the opportunity.

“We have to respect the confidentiality of these interested parties throughout this process.

“However, we do intend to update supporters further once we are in a position to do so, as we are aware of how important this topic is to you.

“It is important to note that DAFC Fussball GmbH, Dunfermline Athletic Football Club Ltd and Pars United CIC are working collaboratively on this process to ensure that any new investor is well positioned to build upon the strong foundations that are in place and to help realise the great potential of our club.”