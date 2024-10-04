Two men ‘caught with bladed weapons’ in Perth city centre

Two men have allegedly been caught with “bladed weapons” in Perth city centre.

A 20-year-old has been charged and a 21-year-old arrested after officers were called to reports of dangerous driving on Friday afternoon.

Police were spotted on South Street, near its junction with King Street during the incident.

The 20-year-old was charged in connection with driving dangerously and being in possession of a bladed weapon.

The 21-year-old was arrested in connection with being in possession of a bladed weapon and drug offences.

Police say there were no reported injuries and they are continuing investigations.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Friday we were made aware of a vehicle driving dangerously in Perth city centre.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with dangerous driving and being in possession of a bladed weapon.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with being in possession of a bladed weapon and drugs offences.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”