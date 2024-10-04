Two men ‘caught with bladed weapons’ in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Two men ‘caught with bladed weapons’ in Perth city centre

Police had initially received reports of dangerous driving.

By Kieran Webster
South Street at its junction with King Street in Perth
South Street at its junction with King Street. Image: Google Street View

Two men have allegedly been caught with “bladed weapons” in Perth city centre.

A 20-year-old has been charged and a 21-year-old arrested after officers were called to reports of dangerous driving on Friday afternoon.

Police were spotted on South Street, near its junction with King Street during the incident.

The 20-year-old was charged in connection with driving dangerously and being in possession of a bladed weapon.

The 21-year-old was arrested in connection with being in possession of a bladed weapon and drug offences.

Police say there were no reported injuries and they are continuing investigations.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.05pm on Friday we were made aware of a vehicle driving dangerously in Perth city centre.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with dangerous driving and being in possession of a bladed weapon.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with being in possession of a bladed weapon and drugs offences.

“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”

