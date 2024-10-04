‘Get on with it’ plea as last objection to £25m A90 Laurencekirk flyover dropped

The last objection to a flyover on the A90 at Laurencekirk has been dropped in a development it is hoped will finally clear the way for the £25 million project.

Campaigners and politicians have now urged Transport Scotland to ‘get on with it’ and build the grade-separated junction after a 20-year safety campaign.

But joy over the latest step forward has been diluted by a warning from Scotland’s transport secretary red tape and budgets pressures still surround the scheme.

Fly-through designs for the proposed flyover were presented to locals in 2020.

Campaigner Jill Fotheringham said: “It’s brilliant news.

“But we need an assurance now that that’s it and we can get on with it being built.”

Where is the A90/A937 project now?

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop confirmed to North East Scotland Conservative MSP Tess White the final Laurencekirk objection been dropped.

It comes after an Aberdeenshire Council representation was also resolved earlier this year.

“Whilst resolution of the final objection represents a significant milestone for the scheme, it is necessary to publish supplementary orders for a new bridge at Oatyhill,” said Ms Hyslop.

“Work is being progressed by Transport Scotland to prepare and publish these supplementary draft orders as a priority.

“Delivery of the scheme itself can only commence when the scheme is approved under the relevant statutory authorisation procedures. Thereafter a timetable for construction can be determined in line with available budgets.”

And she added: “The Scottish Government remains committed to the delivery of the proposed A90/A937 Laurencekirk junction improvement scheme as part of a package of additional investment alongside the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

“The current estimated cost for the scheme is approximately £24.7m at 2019 prices.”

But she warned budget pressures will “significantly affect the Scottish Government’s ability to maintain investment in transport infrastructure across Scotland.”

Campaigner’s 20-year fight for improvements

August marked the 20th anniversary of a safety campaign led by Jill Fotheringham.

It was launched after the death of a Mearns man at the A90/A937 junction.

“Since then I think I have met every transport minister – bar this one,” said Jill.

“I would love to meet Ms Hyslop and be told that this is finally going to happen.

“Let’s get on with it.”

MSP Tess White said: “I’m sure this is good news for campaigners.

“Although the scheme was announced in 2016, it is concerning no money has been put aside for it.

“What’s more, Laurencekirk is at the centre of a £254m black hole of spending for north east road and rail.

“We’ve seen lots of other significant infrastructure projects put on hold by the SNP this year. There are also question marks on the levelling up cash for this year as the Labour government won’t say anything about it.

“Those who live in the Laurencekirk area, and those who use the road every day will not brook any excuses from ministers. This project needs to start now.”