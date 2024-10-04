‘Get on with it’ plea as last objection to £25m A90 Laurencekirk flyover dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Get on with it’ plea as last objection to £25m A90 Laurencekirk flyover dropped

A campaign for a grade-separated junction at the accident blackspot on the Dundee to Aberdeen dual carriageway passed its 20-year milestone in August.

By Graham Brown
The A90/A937 crossing has been at the centre of a 20-year upgrade call. Image: DC Thomson
The A90/A937 crossing has been at the centre of a 20-year upgrade call. Image: DC Thomson

The last objection to a flyover on the A90 at Laurencekirk has been dropped in a development it is hoped will finally clear the way for the £25 million project.

Campaigners and politicians have now urged Transport Scotland to ‘get on with it’ and build the grade-separated junction after a 20-year safety campaign.

But joy over the latest step forward has been diluted by a warning from Scotland’s transport secretary red tape and budgets pressures still surround the scheme.

Fly-through designs for the proposed flyover were presented to locals in 2020.

Laurencekirk flyover design.
Designs for the A90/A937 flyover were presented to locals four years ago. Image: Transport Scotland

Campaigner Jill Fotheringham said: “It’s brilliant news.

“But we need an assurance now that that’s it and we can get on with it being built.”

Where is the A90/A937 project now?

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop confirmed to North East Scotland Conservative MSP Tess White the final Laurencekirk objection been dropped.

It comes after an Aberdeenshire Council representation was also resolved earlier this year.

“Whilst resolution of the final objection represents a significant milestone for the scheme, it is necessary to publish supplementary orders for a new bridge at Oatyhill,” said Ms Hyslop.

“Work is being progressed by Transport Scotland to prepare and publish these supplementary draft orders as a priority.

“Delivery of the scheme itself can only commence when the scheme is approved under the relevant statutory authorisation procedures. Thereafter a timetable for construction can be determined in line with available budgets.”

And she added: “The Scottish Government remains committed to the delivery of the proposed A90/A937 Laurencekirk junction improvement scheme as part of a package of additional investment alongside the Aberdeen City Region Deal.

“The current estimated cost for the scheme is approximately £24.7m at 2019 prices.”

But she warned budget pressures will “significantly affect the Scottish Government’s ability to maintain investment in transport infrastructure across Scotland.”

Campaigner’s 20-year fight for improvements

August marked the 20th anniversary of a safety campaign led by Jill Fotheringham.

It was launched after the death of a Mearns man at the A90/A937 junction.

“Since then I think I have met every transport minister – bar this one,” said Jill.

Laurencekirk junction campaigner Jill Fotheringham.
Jill Fotheringham has been fighting for a flyover at Laurencekirk since 2004. Image: DC Thomson

“I would love to meet Ms Hyslop and be told that this is finally going to happen.

“Let’s get on with it.”

MSP Tess White said: “I’m sure this is good news for campaigners.

“Although the scheme was announced in 2016, it is concerning no money has been put aside for it.

“What’s more, Laurencekirk is at the centre of a £254m black hole of spending for north east road and rail.

Tess White MSP
Tess White MSP. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“We’ve seen lots of other significant infrastructure projects put on hold by the SNP this year. There are also question marks on the levelling up cash for this year as the Labour government won’t say anything about it.

“Those who live in the Laurencekirk area, and those who use the road every day will not brook any excuses from ministers. This project needs to start now.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The A933 near Friockheim.
Man taken to hospital after two-car crash near Friockheim
Stevens Scotland staff in Brechin have been told they will lose their jobs before Christmas. Image: Google
Job-hunting support for more than 50 Brechin blinds factory staff facing Christmas sack
Ant-Man and the Wasp star Kathryn Newton tees off at Carnoustie at the 2024 Dunhill Links Championship
25 pictures as Hollywood legends, music heroes and sports stars tee off at the…
Superfine Manufacturing is headquartered on Orchardbank Industrial Estate. Image: Milbank Group
Family business which has operated in Angus for 60 years acquired
Tasmin Glass pictured in Dunbar, East Lothian. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson's family react as Angus killer Tasmin Glass pictured for first time…
The A90 Forfar Road/Claverhouse Road junction in Dundee
40-minute traffic delays on A90 north of Dundee
Scott Donaldson inspired superhero Bananaman.
Montrose man, 49, who was inspiration for Bananaman dies suddenly
The static caravan is beside the main east coast rail line at Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie railway line Airbnb caravan bid hits the buffers
Carnousite Author Ed James.
Carnoustie author, 46, recalls how drinking ice-cold smoothie nearly killed him
Strawberry picking at East Seaton Farm, a member of Angus Growers, near Arbroath.
Angus Growers celebrated at Helping It Happen Awards

Conversation