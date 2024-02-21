A90 Laurencekirk flyover moves closer as council withdraw objection to danger junction scheme

A long-awaited flyover at the blackspot A90 Laurencekirk junction has moved a step closer after Aberdeenshire Council removed one of the remaining barriers to the £24 million project.

The council has withdrawn a technical objection after reaching agreement with Transport Scotland around replacement of a 170-year-old bridge near the A90/A937 crossing.

Campaigners hope it will now speed up progress on the scheme they have been demanding for more than 20 years.

In that time the junction has witnessed numerous tragedies.

And despite a 50mph safety limit there, drivers say it is the scene of near-misses on almost a daily basis.

But a note of caution has been sounded that the latest step does not completely clear the way for work to start.

Other objections to the scheme remain outstanding.

A public inquiry may still be required if those remain unresolved.

Oatyhill Bridge issue

Flyover designs were shown to locals at a public presentation in 2020.

But it has taken years to resolve the issue around blocking off the existing Oatyhill junction.

Last summer, Aberdeenshire officials indicated agreement had been reached for a new bridge there.

Only now has it been confirmed the deal has led to the authority dropping its objection.

Transport Scotland said: “Following ongoing constructive dialogue with Aberdeenshire Council, we are pleased that the council is now able to formally withdraw its objection, although we await formal written confirmation of this.

“This will enable us to take forward the necessary design development and assessment work, and further statutory process required to resolve the issue of the access to Oatyhill.”

But they added: “It is important to note that other objections to the scheme remain outstanding.

“We continue to work with the remaining objectors to resolve concerns where possible.”

It is understood those relate to two landowner objections.

“The statutory right for individuals to have their say on our proposals cannot be set aside,” added a spokesperson.

“Should we be unsuccessful in removing all objections, a public local inquiry may be required.

“As with all trunk road projects, this is the appropriate forum for considering objections received and not withdrawn.

“Delivery of the scheme itself can only commence if it is approved under the relevant statutory procedures, at which point a timetable for its progress can be set in line with available budgets.”

Busy junction

Local MP Andrew Bowie said: “This is fantastic news for Laurencekirk, as well as the thousands of people who negotiate one of Scotland’s most dangerous junctions every day.

“Last summer, Transport Scotland said the Scottish Government had agreed to fix the technical access problems.

“I have been working behind the scenes with the council and various Scottish ministers to clear the bureaucratic tangle it had become.

“The bottom line is that it is years overdue, residents just want it started and shovels can’t get in the ground soon enough.

“It’s now over to the Scottish Government to get on and start building.”