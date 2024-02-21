A90 Laurencekirk flyover moves closer as council withdraw objection to danger junction scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A90 Laurencekirk flyover moves closer as council withdraw objection to danger junction scheme

Aberdeenshire Council has reached an agreement with Transport Scotland over a stumbling block to the long-awaited £24M safety project at the A90/A937 crossing.

By Graham Brown
Laurencekirk flyover designs were presented to locals in 2020. Image: Transport Scotland
Laurencekirk flyover designs were presented to locals in 2020. Image: Transport Scotland

A long-awaited flyover at the blackspot A90 Laurencekirk junction has moved a step closer after Aberdeenshire Council removed one of the remaining barriers to the £24 million project.

The council has withdrawn a technical objection after reaching agreement with Transport Scotland around replacement of a 170-year-old bridge near the A90/A937 crossing.

Campaigners hope it will now speed up progress on the scheme they have been demanding for more than 20 years.

In that time the junction has witnessed numerous tragedies.

And despite a 50mph safety limit there, drivers say it is the scene of near-misses on almost a daily basis.

Laurencekirk junction
Traffic at the notorious A90/A937 junction at Laurencekirk. Image: DC Thomson

But a note of caution has been sounded that the latest step does not completely clear the way for work to start.

Other objections to the scheme remain outstanding.

A public inquiry may still be required if those remain unresolved.

Oatyhill Bridge issue

Flyover designs were shown to locals at a public presentation in 2020.

But it has taken years to resolve the issue around blocking off the existing Oatyhill junction.

Last summer, Aberdeenshire officials indicated agreement had been reached for a new bridge there.

Only now has it been confirmed the deal has led to the authority dropping its objection.

Transport Scotland said: “Following ongoing constructive dialogue with Aberdeenshire Council, we are pleased that the council is now able to formally withdraw its objection, although we await formal written confirmation of this.

“This will enable us to take forward the necessary design development and assessment work, and further statutory process required to resolve the issue of the access to Oatyhill.”

But they added: “It is important to note that other objections to the scheme remain outstanding.

“We continue to work with the remaining objectors to resolve concerns where possible.”

It is understood those relate to two landowner objections.

“The statutory right for individuals to have their say on our proposals cannot be set aside,” added a spokesperson.

“Should we be unsuccessful in removing all objections, a public local inquiry may be required.

“As with all trunk road projects, this is the appropriate forum for considering objections received and not withdrawn.

“Delivery of the scheme itself can only commence if it is approved under the relevant statutory procedures, at which point a timetable for its progress can be set in line with available budgets.”

Busy junction

Local MP Andrew Bowie said: “This is fantastic news for Laurencekirk, as well as the thousands of people who negotiate one of Scotland’s most dangerous junctions every day.
“Last summer, Transport Scotland said the Scottish Government had agreed to fix the technical access problems.

Laurencekirk junction design
A design image on the A90 looking south. Image: Transport Scotland

“I have been working behind the scenes with the council and various Scottish ministers to clear the bureaucratic tangle it had become.

“The bottom line is that it is years overdue, residents just want it started and shovels can’t get in the ground soon enough.

“It’s now over to the Scottish Government to get on and start building.”

