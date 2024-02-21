STEVE FINAN: If councils don’t like their budgets they need to fight with BOTH governments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: If councils don’t like their budgets they need to fight with BOTH governments

"We want you to criticise the Tories at Westminster for their disastrous policies every bit as much as criticise Holyrood rulings."

Dundee City Council will set its budget in the coming weeks.
By Steve Finan

John Alexander’s statement yesterday was hugely interesting. I thank him for coming out and speaking directly to the city.

If only his fellow councillors could do the same from time to time.

And I sympathise with the difficulty of balancing a budget in difficult times. I’m sure everyone appreciates there are no easy answers.

But there are some things you said, John, that bear further examination.

Reading between the lines, I detected a frustration with the way money is allocated to local authorities with stringent qualifications on how it is spent.

I am surprised, then that you did not criticise the Scottish Government for dictating so much money must be spent on un-needed projects such as cycle paths, when clearly – as you said yourself – there isn’t enough money to keep essential services going?

Have you, and the other leaders of the Scottish Cities Alliance, complained to Holyrood that the way they ring-fence funds for things like this is wrong?

Do you have the minutes of meetings or email trails to show how often the alliance has laid it on the line that the way the Scottish Government is funding local authorities is ridiculously skewed?

Have you kicked down doors and gone in with “elbows out” to point out this isn’t the right thing for Dundee?

Have you discussed this with the city’s MSPs Shona Robison and Joe FitzPatrick? Are they also fighting to change it?

Council leader John Alexander. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

I do, however, agree with the core of your message. Spending on these things isn’t what Dundee most needs.

Though if you so dislike the way you are forced to spend money on active travel, why did you allow your convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure to announce with such glee that he would introduce a “disruptive” Dundee transport plan?

He said: “Change is usually difficult, but it’s just something that we need to do.”

Shouldn’t he also have gone on to point out that this was forced upon him when he knows there are other, more deserving, priorities?

Steven Rome and Valentine Scarlett, chairperson of the Dundee Cycling Forum ,at the launch of the council’s sustainable transport plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

When councillors are asked to fight for Dundee it means to fight against everyone who isn’t dealing with the city in the correct way, no matter which government or which party they represent.

That means we want you to criticise the Tories at Westminster for their disastrous policies every bit as much as criticise Holyrood rulings that dictate you must spend, spend, spend on cycle paths only a small minority of Dundee people will use.

You would clearly prefer to spend that money elsewhere, and I think most Dundonians would agree with you.

But I want to end by reiterating that explanations are very welcome.

Whether people agree with what you’ve said or not, you deserve respect for speaking out. Communication is the essence of good politicking.

I hope you will continue to use this avenue to explain things to Dundee far more often than you have in the past.

You could start by detailing why, with all the latest failings, there is still no inquiry into The Olympia farce.

