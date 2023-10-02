Council bosses back ‘disruptive’ Dundee transport plan with more 20mph zones and electric cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council bosses back ‘disruptive’ Dundee transport plan with more 20mph zones and electric cars

Dundee councillors have approved a £230 million 10 year plan which focuses on increasing EV infrastructure, adding more 20mph zones and improving bus services.

By Joanna Bremner
Councillor Steven Rome and Chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum, Valentine Scarlett, at the launch of the council's new sustainable transport plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Councillor Steven Rome and Chair of the Dundee Cycling Forum, Valentine Scarlett, at the launch of the council's new sustainable transport plan. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The next ten years will see more changes in Dundee to allow for more electric cars, 20mph zones and cycle lanes.

With an expected £230 million budget, changes coming to the city will also include at least a further five ‘no drive’ School Street Zones in addition to the eight already in place around the city.

Councillor Steven Rome, convenor of the council’s Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure Committee, spoke of the need for these coming changes despite the likely impact on people living and working in the city.

He said: “I think we need to be disruptive, because of what we have seen in terms of climate change and people’s health.

“People who use active travel are actually healthier both mentally and physically. This is for the benefit of the majority of people.

“Change is usually difficult, but it’s just something that we need to do.”

More 20mph zones for Dundee

Plenty more 20mph zones, while not always positively received by motorists, are planned for the city.

The Dundee transport plan says the zones should “benefit the ambience of residential neighbourhoods, reduce noise and support the uptake of active travel”.

Image from the Dundee transport plan indicating the current and proposed 20mph zones in Dundee.
Map of the existing and proposed 20mph zones in Dundee from the Sustainable Transport Delivery Plan. Image: Dundee City Council.

Lower speeds should help Dundonians to feel safer when walking and cycling in the city.

These zones mean a great deal to the individual communities, as residents in Albert Street made clear during their fight for a 20mph speed limit on the busy stretch.

Work on the proposed 20mph zones will cost half a million pounds, according to the Dundee transport plan.

15% of Dundee vehicles EVs by 2025

In light of Rishi Sunak’s back-pedalling on climate pledges, councillor Rome added that Dundee Council is committed to sticking to their plans.

“I think it’s fundamental to achieve a net zero targets that whenever you have a plan, you stick to it,” he said.

“I think what the 10 year plan does, is say that we have ambitions to meet those targets rather than reverse.”

Artist impression of Dundee’s Kingsway West electric car charging site. Image: SSE.

Though the city already has world-leading charging infrastructure, with a new charging hub seemingly popping up every other week, their ambitions remain high.

Councillors are aiming for 15% of all vehicles in Dundee to be electric by 2025, with a vision for a “customer-focused, reliable and accessible” charging network.

By 2045, when they hope all vehicles will be electric, 31,446 at-home chargers (plus 1,309 public chargers) will be required.

Growing Dundee’s active travel network

Currently, safety concerns remain a barrier to Dundonians getting on their bikes.

Councillors admit that some routes “are not as good as potential users would like
them to be”, and have plans for several active travel updates over the next decade.

However, they identify “significant challenges” in creating a high quality cycle network in Dundee.

Despite this, they have identified a list of active travel updates – routes which encourages modes of transport such as cycling, walking and wheeling – hoped for the next decade.

Dundee's active travel network on a map.
Map of the active travel network in Dundee from the Sustainable Transport Delivery Plan. Image: Dundee City Council.

This includes replacing the Magdalen Green Footbridge with a new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians alike. Also, creating an active travel network in and around Ninewells Hospital Campus.

There will also be further updates to Union Street, a car-free stretch currently enjoyed by businesses and customers alike.

The Broughty Ferry to Monifieth active travel route will also be completed during the next ten years.

Choice not control key for Dundee transport changes

Talk of active travel and 20mph zones can often frustrate motorists who feel they are being limited or controlled. However, councillor Rome said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“I think it’s the opposite,” he said, “I think it’s about giving people options.

“The whole point of active travel is that you, as an individual, have more control over how you get to places.

“If you don’t have the facilities, you don’t have the ways to do that.

“And rather than saying you’re stuck in a local place, it’s that you have the option to use that local place and the standards in those neighbourhoods has raised.

“So I really think rather than control it’s about choice.”

The summary table of the Dundee transport plan projects, costs and timescales.
Summary plans (and costs) for Dundee’s ten year transport plan. Image: Dundee City Council.

Read the full draft document online here.

Conversation