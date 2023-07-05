Union Street shops on Dundee’s active freeways plan – will it frighten off customers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Union Street shops on Dundee’s active freeways plan – will it frighten off customers?

Union Street has prioritised pedestrians and cyclists since 2020, but what has this meant for the businesses on the street?

By Joanna Bremner
Rachael Bisset, assistant manager at Assai Records on Union Street says the pedestrian and cycle zone is great for their business.
Rachael Bisset, assistant manager at Assai Records on Union Street says the pedestrian and cycle zone is great for their business. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

With Dundee City Council looking at improving walkability around the city, these Union Street shops share what it’s like to work where cars aren’t king.

Last month, the council released a series of images that showed what the active freeways around the city could look like.

Active freeways are areas that encourage walking, cycling and wheeling by adapting the road structure. The images show Hawkhill, Macalpine Road, Harefield Road, Pitkerro Road and Arbroath Road with widened pavements and designated cycle lanes.

Rachael Bisset is the assistant manager at Assai Records Dundee, one of the many business thriving on Union Street.

The city centre stretch was pedestrianised as part of the Spaces for People initiative during lockdown and vehicle access remains limited between certain hours.

For Rachael, the improved walkability has helped to create a welcoming shopping district.

Rachael Bisset, assistant manager at Assai Records on Union Street outside the record shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s great for business for the entire street,” she said, “especially on summer days.

“We get a lot of footfall coming from high street shoppers who enjoy being able to walk here.”

Pedestrian focus makes Union Street ‘unique’

The 27-year-old assistant manager at the vinyl retailer said that customers will often comment on the pedestrianised nature of the street.

“We’ve had a few customers say they like that they can just walk right off the train and walk up here where they can wander around the street.”

The sell for Union Street, says Rachael, is its focus on pedestrians.

“The uniqueness of the street is very appealing to the locals and tourists.

“It’s all pedestrianised – and colourful too. There’s not many streets like it in Dundee.”

Mary Vannet, 54, is the owner of Walker The Jeweller. She also sees the positives of pedestrianisation.

“It’s lovely to see people up and down the street. There are a lot more tourists on the street now too which is really nice.

“I think it’s a really nice thing to see, it’s good for the environment and for lifestyle.”

The pedestrian and cycle zone at Dundee’s Union Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Mary agreed that shopping on foot allows for customers to notice businesses they might otherwise drive past without a second glance.

“It’s all about giving people the opportunity to feel like they have all the time in the world in a pedestrian area.

“They don’t have to worry about traffic. They can just take their time and view all the different offerings on Union Street.”

Only one unit on Union Street is currently unoccupied.

Access to shops on foot is also a perk for Broughty Ferry residents, who praised the area’s walkability.

Could Dundee active freeways bring similar benefits?

The improved walkability in Union Street makes for happy shop owners and customers. Similar benefits are hoped for from the city’s active freeways, with the focus shifting to pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Dr Husam Al Waer is an expert in urban planning who lectures at Dundee University.

He explained: “Research shows now that the more people walk, the more this will affect the economy in a positive way.

“Especially in the high streets of the city centre, walkability can make areas a ‘destination’.”

Proposed changes for Hawkhill in Dundee as part of the active travel/freeway plans.
Proposed changes for Hawkhill in Dundee. Image: Dundee City Council

Husam added that active freeways could “activate” the city, making the streets “attractive, safe, comfortable, connected and inclusive, leaving no one behind.

“Walkability makes it more appealing for people to live, and shop and wander and enjoy.”

However critics fear that the rearranged roads layouts “might cause accidents“.

The consultation for the council’s active freeway proposals closed on June 23.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Analysis of the responses is now being progressed, with all comments being considered as the projects move forward to the next stage of design.”

