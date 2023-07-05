Steven MacLean wants TWO No 1s at St Johnstone as Ross Sinclair stakes claim v Dunfermline

Ross Sinclair is St Johnstone’s pre-season No 1.

But Steven MacLean wants to sign another quality keeper to keep the youngster on his toes.

Sinclair was handed his first team chance at the tail end of last season after MacLean took the reins from Callum Davidson.

The summer departures of Remi Matthews and Elliot Parish have cleared the way for Sinclair to make that starting role his own.

But MacLean isn’t content to have just one Premiership-ready stopper.

“I’m looking to bring in someone to compete with Ross,” said the St Johnstone boss.

“It will be in the hope that I have two number ones. They will fight for the jersey.

“Again, I don’t want to sign people who I don’t think are good enough.

“I’ll bring in a goalkeeper who we think is good enough – then he will fight it out with Ross.

“It will [then] be about who deserves to play to start with. If they do well, they keep the place.

“It is good for Ross because he is a young boy and needs to be pushed.

“He certainly did himself no harm at the end of last season.

“He definitely has the attributes to be a top goalkeeper.”

MacLean wants quality from back to front

MacLean’s desire for quality isn’t restricted to his goalkeeping department.

He wants players who will shine from back to front.

He also knows they must have a serious work ethic.

The Saints boss admits he has passed on potential signings this summer because he was unconvinced they were right for the club.

He has missed out on others through being gazumped on wages.

But MacLean refuses to compromise on his vision in his first summer as a manager.

He said: “There are players I could’ve taken on trial and signed already.

“But I am adamant I’m not taking people in who I don’t think are up to the grade.

“I’m not bringing in bodies just to play pre-season games. I will play my young players.

“I am sticking to my guns. I am not bringing in players to fill shirts or numbers.

“I want people who want to be here and who I think can play in the team.

“I’ll probably get some right and some wrong, but I’m sticking to my guns.

“I’m frustrated, Gus (MacPherson, head of football operations) is frustrated, we’re all frustrated on missing out on certain ones.

“But there is a level we can pay. We’re not going to do ourselves in by signing players on too much money.

“We’ve maybe seen in the past where players weren’t the right fit.

“You need to want to come to a club like St Johnstone – a good club that is run properly.

“There is a good dressing room too. You need to fit into that and work hard.”

Meanwhile, MacLean hailed the work done so far this summer on the McDiarmid Park pitch.

The Perth playing surface has been less than ideal for a number of seasons.

But the boss is hopeful next season will be different.

“The pitch is coming along nicely,” he said.

“It is due a feed again and an overseed. I’ve turned into a gardener!

“It is looking well and just needs a bit more growth.

“The work has been done and money spent.

“It will be good for the players to play on a top pitch.”