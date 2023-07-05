GEORGE CRAN: Dundee return for Zach Robinson a major step for Tony Docherty’s young guns

Zach Robinson just can’t get enough of Dundee, can he?

The striker and the Dark Blues are obviously a good match.

It’s just a shame he won’t be able to rekindle his partnership with Alex Jakubiak again this term.

However, Robinson is his own man and demonstrated last season there is a serious talent waiting to be unleashed.

Intertwined

You could literally see him develop as the campaign progressed last term.

He was getting goals throughout the season but his hold-up play and all-round game grew and grew during his time at Dens Park.

His recall by parent club AFC Wimbledon was a kick in the teeth for everyone, including the player himself.

Clearly he wanted to be playing and it never appeared like he was in the plans of the League Two club.

Again that appears the case after letting a talented young player leave for a season-long loan in his final contracted campaign.

There were links in the press about moves to the top end of League One while Tony Docherty spoke of beating a couple of Premiership rivals to his signature.

So Dundee aren’t the only ones who think he’s ready to step up to the top flight.

It will be a major jump in standard for Robinson taking on Premiership defenders.

However, it appears his development and Dundee’s development are intertwined.

Zach back for more

The rapport he had with the club’s fans will have gone a long way to bringing Robinson back.

With a change in manager, there will be some doubt after flourishing under Gary Bowyer.

But Docherty is clearly a big fan and revealed he’d been watching Robinson closely last season.

Possibly revealing who one of those Premiership rivals trying to sign him may have been. . .

Competition needed

The Dark Blues do need another option up there, though.

They’ve got Zak Rudden back and he looked sharp in the weekend win at Brechin City.

Feels like he’s got a bit of work to do this season to win over the Dens Park faithful.

But a third option is needed, even if it’s akin to a Jakubiak-type who can play a bit deeper.

Ideally, for me, I’d like to see a player with a bit more experience added.

Docherty has bolstered his squad by plundering the loan market this week – Robinson has been joined by Jon McCracken from Norwich City and Owen Beck from Liverpool.

All look talented, Beck in particular looks very interesting, but lack experience.

As a whole, the Dundee squad is very young.

Joe Shaughnessy’s arrival counterbalances that somewhat but it still feels like a bit more Premiership experience would be handy.

However, you can see Docherty’s desire to have an exciting young and energetic team to take on the Premiership.

There is still a bit of work to be done but the squad is taking shape at Dens Park.

And Robinson is a key capture for the campaign ahead.