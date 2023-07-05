GEORGE CRAN: Dundee return for Zach Robinson a major step for Tony Docherty’s young guns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee return for Zach Robinson a major step for Tony Docherty’s young guns

The Dark Blues squad is coming together with youthfulness and energy at the forefront writes our Dundee FC correspondent.

Zach Robinson
Zach Robinson is back at Dundee for a third spell. Image: SNS
By George Cran

Zach Robinson just can’t get enough of Dundee, can he?

The striker and the Dark Blues are obviously a good match.

It’s just a shame he won’t be able to rekindle his partnership with Alex Jakubiak again this term.

However, Robinson is his own man and demonstrated last season there is a serious talent waiting to be unleashed.

Intertwined

You could literally see him develop as the campaign progressed last term.

He was getting goals throughout the season but his hold-up play and all-round game grew and grew during his time at Dens Park.

His recall by parent club AFC Wimbledon was a kick in the teeth for everyone, including the player himself.

Alex Jakubiak (left) and Zach Robinson celebrate against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson (right) celebrate against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Clearly he wanted to be playing and it never appeared like he was in the plans of the League Two club.

Again that appears the case after letting a talented young player leave for a season-long loan in his final contracted campaign.

There were links in the press about moves to the top end of League One while Tony Docherty spoke of beating a couple of Premiership rivals to his signature.

So Dundee aren’t the only ones who think he’s ready to step up to the top flight.

It will be a major jump in standard for Robinson taking on Premiership defenders.

However, it appears his development and Dundee’s development are intertwined.

Zach back for more

Zach Robinson celebrates at Ochilview after finding the net against Queen’s Park as Dundee won the Championship. Image: SNS.

The rapport he had with the club’s fans will have gone a long way to bringing Robinson back.

With a change in manager, there will be some doubt after flourishing under Gary Bowyer.

But Docherty is clearly a big fan and revealed he’d been watching Robinson closely last season.

Possibly revealing who one of those Premiership rivals trying to sign him may have been. . .

Competition needed

The Dark Blues do need another option up there, though.

They’ve got Zak Rudden back and he looked sharp in the weekend win at Brechin City.

Feels like he’s got a bit of work to do this season to win over the Dens Park faithful.

Zak Rudden (No 20) started for Dundee at Brechin City. Image: Craig Foy/SNS.

But a third option is needed, even if it’s akin to a Jakubiak-type who can play a bit deeper.

Ideally, for me, I’d like to see a player with a bit more experience added.

Docherty has bolstered his squad by plundering the loan market this week – Robinson has been joined by Jon McCracken from Norwich City and Owen Beck from Liverpool.

All look talented, Beck in particular looks very interesting, but lack experience.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

As a whole, the Dundee squad is very young.

Joe Shaughnessy’s arrival counterbalances that somewhat but it still feels like a bit more Premiership experience would be handy.

However, you can see Docherty’s desire to have an exciting young and energetic team to take on the Premiership.

There is still a bit of work to be done but the squad is taking shape at Dens Park.

And Robinson is a key capture for the campaign ahead.

