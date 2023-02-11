St Johnstone football operations chief Gus MacPherson has no desire to manage again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone football operations chief Gus MacPherson has no desire to manage again

By Eric Nicolson
February 11 2023, 6.00am
Gus MacPherson. Image: SNS.
Gus MacPherson. Image: SNS.

Gus MacPherson has no desire to return to a dugout.

Dealing with audits and agents rather than players and points is the day job for St Johnstone’s head of football operations these days.

And coaching a team holds no appeal anymore.

“Being a manager is not something I miss,” said MacPherson, who was in charge at St Mirren for seven years, then had shorter spells with Queen of the South, Queen’s Park and Morton.

“We had a meeting upstairs the other day and we were looking out over the training pitch.

“Somebody said: ‘Do you not miss that?’ I was like ‘no, it couldn’t be further from the truth’.

Gus MacPherson when he was the Morton manager. Image: SNS.

“You have your time and you have your shelf life. You move on.

“I don’t look back. I’ve got a positive mindset about what my role is here.

“This is a good, good club and I don’t think there are many people who speak badly about it within the game.”

‘Everybody has an opinion’

MacPherson believes the role of an SPFL head coach has never been tougher than it is in the present day.

“It’s even harder now to get a period of time to put your mark on a club as a manager,” he said.

“That’s because of the social media and the intrusion that comes from it. Everybody has an opinion.

“Back in the day, and it wasn’t that long ago, you could get on with it. You would have two or three windows to put your mark on a team.

“You don’t get that now. It’s instant. You need to get results to buy yourself that time, to put your mark on it.

“It’s precarious how clubs operate.”

Outlining his duties at McDiarmid Park, MacPherson said: “A lot is administration and a lot is bringing everyone together, whether that be academy, medical, sport science side and the footballing department.

“You’re in the middle of everything. Recruitment is done by the football department.

“They’ve then got to bring them ‘up the stairs’ to get a deal done and that’s where I find myself.

“I’m a sounding board for Callum (Davidson) and the football guys if they need me – players I’ve seen over recent years.

“You’re there for as much as they want to use you, it’s as simple as that.

“Every day I am learning, no two days are the same. It’s challenging at times but I am enjoying it.”

