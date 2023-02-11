Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace

By Keith Broomfield
February 11 2023, 6.30am
A male dipper sings his heart out. Image: Keith Broomfield

The grip of winter may still hold strong, but its grasp is gradually relinquishing as the hours of daylight increase and the temperature gradually rises.

It is a slow process – two steps forward when benign weather materialises and one step back when another cold snap descends.

But the path of direction is unstoppable – spring is on its way.

Change in the air

Even the light is different at this time of year, brighter and more welcoming in tone.

Nature can sense the palpable change in the air and with growing anticipation stirs into action.

Down by the river, the air resonates to the gentle warble of dippers as the males proclaim their territories and seek mates.

Dipper. Image: Keith Broomfield

From atop a half-submerged tree trunk by the water’s edge, or on a prominent boulder, the male cocks his tail excitedly and bobs up and down as he sings.

Dippers are early breeders and will often be on eggs by late March.

I have already heard my first great-spotted woodpecker of the year drumming on the hollow boughs of dead trees.

A male dipper displays to a female. Image: Keith Broomfield

For me, it is the quintessential sound of spring, a far-carrying rattle executed with machine-gun rapidity as the male repeatedly beats his bill against a tree.

It is a threat and love letter wrapped as one; a warning to other males to keep away because this is his territory, but also an advertisement to females of his desire to mate.

Suitability of mate

I wonder whether the depth, tone and duration of the drumming is important to the female as she assesses the suitability of her potential mate?

I imagine so, and for the male, a good drumming tree on his territory is the equivalent to gold-dust.

Woodpeckers have shock-absorbent tissue between the base of the bill and the skull to cushion the impact of drumming.

Dipper. Image: Keith Broomfield

Snowdrops are now in flower, their white nodding flowerheads bringing vibrancy to woodland floors.

William Wordsworth described the snowdrop as a ‘lone flower, hemmed in with snows’ and a ‘venturous harbinger of spring’.

The snowdrop is the herald of good times ahead, procreation and bounteous growth.

Hazel catkins. Image: Keith Broomfield

It a joyous flower of white virgin-like purity and innocence, fragile in appearance yet with a steely inner strength that can withstand the coldest of weather.

Despite the snowdrop’s ubiquity, it is thought they are not native to our shores, having been introduced from continental Europe a few hundred years ago.

Rich hazels

Hazels are now richly adorned with limey-green catkins, or lamb’s-tails as they are known, while by rivers and loch sides, alders drip heavy with their catkins.

Alder catkins are easy to miss, but look closely, and their subtle purple-hued beauty will quickly become apparent.

Alder catkins. Image: Keith Broomfield

In the wild expanses of Africa far to the south, birds such as swallows and warblers are getting restless.

An irresistible urge is coursing through their veins to head north – a treacherous journey fraught with danger that must be undertaken to ensure the creation of the next generation.

Life and death in nature are inextricably intertwined, yet the vitality of a rapturous new dawning will ultimately prevail come the spring.

[[title]]

[[text]]
