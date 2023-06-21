STEVE FINAN: Dundee Active Freeways is huge traffic shake-up – and legitimate concerns need addressed

The Dundee Active Freeways will be the greatest traffic shake-up in the town since motorists overtook horse-drawn carts carrying jute bales from docks to mills.

To match this huge change the consultation should also be huge. It should reach everyone affected.

There are legitimate concerns and things that need further explanation.

For instance the plans appear to show narrowed traffic lanes to accommodate 7m cycleways.

You can’t help but fear squeezed-together traffic could lead to accidents. Unless there are other measures not yet shared. Are there?

The plans also show areas where pedestrians, dog-walkers, pram-pushers, Motability scooters, and toddlers wheeling (on what will often be toys) might cross paths with cyclists bowling along at 30mph.

That might also cause accidents. Are there measures to prevent this? What are they?

‘Weather has to be a factor’

Computer graphics show happy cyclists tootling along on blue-sky sunny days – no rain, no wind.

Visions of the future should make an attempt to realistically depict people’s lives, not a digital utopia. We exist in reality, in Dundee, not a science fiction movie about life in the air age.

The weather has to be a factor. This is north-east Scotland, not the French Riviera.

What will an active freeway look like at 7.30 on a December morning with sleet being machine-gunned along roads by the wicked wind of the west? Are there to be extra buses, park-and-rides, a road train?

Why do no graphics show harassed parents trying to cycle home in the dark with six bags of shopping, picking up the kids from the childminder on the way, through four inches of snow?

And there should be a more visible involvement from councillors.

‘Councillors must be proactive on this issue’

A report in Monday told of the concerns of shopkeepers close to the Arbroath Road/Albert Street junction. The businesses fear removing parking will deter quick-stop customers.

The one thing not mentioned was an opinion from elected representatives.

Will cars still park in the Boar’s Rock area to access shops?

If I were a councillor with changes proposed in my constituency, I’d consider it my duty to be proactive.

I’d ask: What does this mean for my voters? I’d get out and talk to people – chap on doors, go into shops, gauge opinion on the pavement.

I’d explain what is happening or collate questions to explore if I didn’t have answers myself. And publicise those answers.

Where can OAPs who aren’t digitally active examine the plans? How can they have their say? Who is listening to them?

Councillors, your constituents shouldn’t have to look for you at times like this. You should be looking for them.

At the very least, each ward should arrange surgeries to explain: “Mrs Smith this is what it means, specifically, for you.”

With a shake-up this significant, a faceless “visit website and fill in form” just isn’t enough.