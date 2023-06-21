Award-winning Perthshire farm shop for sale for nearly £1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Award-winning Perthshire farm shop for sale for nearly £1m

The business has been described as a "fantastic opportunity" with significant options to grow sales.

By Gavin Harper
Customers enjoying the cafe at Crieff Food Co. Image: Phil Hannah.

An award-winning Perthshire farm shop launched six years ago is being put up for sale.

The Crieff Food Company was set up in 2017 by Jamie Landale.

The business, which has a two-storey premises on Crieff High Street, includes a food hall, café and gift shop.

With Mr Landale looking to step back, it is being sold through Christie & Co.

The Crieff Food Company for sale

The Crieff Food Company features a 3,000 sq ft food hall that sells stock from more than 100 local suppliers and producers. The food hall also features a re-fill station.

The Crieff Food Company is on the market. Image: Phil Hannah.

The cafe, meanwhile, has room for about 75 customers, and the sales brochure says there is potential to increase the offering further

The business, which was forced to close down some of its operations during the Covid pandemic, also has an online presence, which is described as “under exploited” by the selling agents.

It won a number of awards the 2020 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards. That included being named UK Foodhall of the Year.

The Crieff Food Company founder Jamie Landale showing off some of its 2020 awards with staff. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Christie & Co’s sales brochure adds, the business has achieved “consistent sales growth since inception”.

‘Fantastic opportunity’

The business has net turnover for the year to June 2022 of £1.4 million.

Its sales documents state there are “significant further trading opportunities” for the business.

The business, which currently operates under a leasehold agreement, would be available for a leasehold asking price of £425,000.

The agents state the landlord would be happy to negotiate a new long-term leasehold agreement with annual rent of £40,000. A freehold option is available, with an asking price of £900,000.

Some of the food on offer at The Crieff Food Company. Image: Phil Hannah.

The agents added: “With real potential to increase turnover across the business; improving the online offering, extending the café menu or venturing into outside catering for example, the foundation is strong for a new owners’ fresh ideas and focus.

“With the current owner looking to step back from the day to day running, a new owner is sought to continue The Crieff Food Company success story.

“We believe this fantastic opportunity.”

