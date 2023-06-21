Award-winning Perthshire farm shop for sale for nearly £1m

An award-winning Perthshire farm shop launched six years ago is being put up for sale.

The Crieff Food Company was set up in 2017 by Jamie Landale.

The business, which has a two-storey premises on Crieff High Street, includes a food hall, café and gift shop.

With Mr Landale looking to step back, it is being sold through Christie & Co.

The Crieff Food Company for sale

The Crieff Food Company features a 3,000 sq ft food hall that sells stock from more than 100 local suppliers and producers. The food hall also features a re-fill station.

The cafe, meanwhile, has room for about 75 customers, and the sales brochure says there is potential to increase the offering further

The business, which was forced to close down some of its operations during the Covid pandemic, also has an online presence, which is described as “under exploited” by the selling agents.

It won a number of awards the 2020 Farm Shop & Deli Retailer Awards. That included being named UK Foodhall of the Year.

Christie & Co’s sales brochure adds, the business has achieved “consistent sales growth since inception”.

‘Fantastic opportunity’

The business has net turnover for the year to June 2022 of £1.4 million.

Its sales documents state there are “significant further trading opportunities” for the business.

The business, which currently operates under a leasehold agreement, would be available for a leasehold asking price of £425,000.

The agents state the landlord would be happy to negotiate a new long-term leasehold agreement with annual rent of £40,000. A freehold option is available, with an asking price of £900,000.

The agents added: “With real potential to increase turnover across the business; improving the online offering, extending the café menu or venturing into outside catering for example, the foundation is strong for a new owners’ fresh ideas and focus.

“With the current owner looking to step back from the day to day running, a new owner is sought to continue The Crieff Food Company success story.

“We believe this fantastic opportunity.”