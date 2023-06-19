Arbroath Road traders say new Dundee cycle route could ‘kill off’ business

A group of Dundee traders fear a new cycle route outside their shops could “kill off” business.

Several active freeways are planned for major roads across Dundee.

They aim to provide people with a corridor for active travel such as cycling and walking.

Business owners on Arbroath Road say if the plans go ahead as proposed, several spaces offering parking for 45 minutes would be lost.

The traders plan on raising objections to the council’s proposals.

Muhammad Naseem, owner of the Best-One shop, says the loss of spaces would impact on deliveries as well as customers.

He said: “We’re all concerned by the plans showing the route of the cycle path.

“The removal of these parking spaces would kill off passing trade for us.

“So many customers quickly park up and use these businesses and they’re away again.

“Another primary concern for me is getting deliveries into the shop – we have an HGV delivery that drops off stock as well.”

James Anderson, who runs J&J’s Hot & Cold Food takeaway, says it is a “massive concern”.

The 35-year-old said: “These spaces are 45 minutes and they’re ideal for passing custom.

“The road was shut off to get cabling installed a while ago and it impacted on trade massively.

“To remove the spaces completely would be a massive concern, it could potentially lose 40% of our trade.”

Business ‘not against concept’ of active freeways

Meanwhile optometrist Ian Jarvis is also planning to object to the plans.

He told The Courier: “Having these short-term spaces here is vital for both our elderly patients and those with mobility issues.

“We’re certainly not against the concept of active safer travel.

“As part of our objection, we’ve highlighted there is already a cycle lane on the opposing side of the road.

“It would be good if that could be explored to expand that and retain the parking spaces.

“We’ve been here for over 40 years and having that parking here is an important factor.”

Neil Martin, from NJM Hair, hopes a “compromise” can be found.

He said: “We’ve been here for 27 years and I believe the removal of these spaces would have a massive impact for all the traders.

“I hope a compromise can be found we’ll certainly be lending our voice to raising an objection about.”

Five Dundee active freeways proposed

Five active freeways are proposed on Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Harefield Road, Macalpine Road and Hawkhill.

It comes after proposals emerged earlier in the year for a similar scheme between the city centre and Lochee.

Dundee City Council is consulting on the active freeway plans until June 23.

Mark Flynn, convener of the city development committee, said: “A continuous network of easy to find and safe active travel routes connecting our communities to the city centre is vitally important and our commitment to their introduction remains undimmed.

“We need people who live in the communities, people who use the routes and anyone else affected by the proposals to get involved in this phase of consultation and discussion so that they can help to shape what comes next.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the consultation can visit the scheme’s website and fill out the feedback survey.