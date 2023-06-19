Arbroath Road traders say new Dundee cycle route could ‘kill off’ business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath Road traders say new Dundee cycle route could ‘kill off’ business

Shop owners say several parking spaces will be lost if the plans go ahead.

By James Simpson
General view of a section of Arbroath Road in Dundee
The affected area of Arbroath Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A group of Dundee traders fear a new cycle route outside their shops could “kill off” business.

Several active freeways are planned for major roads across Dundee.

They aim to provide people with a corridor for active travel such as cycling and walking.

Business owners on Arbroath Road say if the plans go ahead as proposed, several spaces offering parking for 45 minutes would be lost.

The traders plan on raising objections to the council’s proposals.

The Best-One shop on Arbroath Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Muhammad Naseem, owner of the Best-One shop, says the loss of spaces would impact on deliveries as well as customers.

He said: “We’re all concerned by the plans showing the route of the cycle path.

“The removal of these parking spaces would kill off passing trade for us.

“So many customers quickly park up and use these businesses and they’re away again.

“Another primary concern for me is getting deliveries into the shop –  we have an HGV delivery that drops off stock as well.”

A map of a proposed active freeway along Arbroath Road in Dundee
A map showing the proposed route outside the affected businesses (click to reveal full size). Images: Active Freeways Travel

James Anderson, who runs J&J’s Hot & Cold Food takeaway, says it is a “massive concern”.

The 35-year-old said: “These spaces are 45 minutes and they’re ideal for passing custom.

“The road was shut off to get cabling installed a while ago and it impacted on trade massively.

“To remove the spaces completely would be a massive concern, it could potentially lose 40% of our trade.”

Business ‘not against concept’ of active freeways

Meanwhile optometrist Ian Jarvis is also planning to object to the plans.

He told The Courier: “Having these short-term spaces here is vital for both our elderly patients and those with mobility issues.

“We’re certainly not against the concept of active safer travel.

“As part of our objection, we’ve highlighted there is already a cycle lane on the opposing side of the road.

“It would be good if that could be explored to expand that and retain the parking spaces.

An artist's impression of an active freeway travel route on Arbroath Road in Dundee
How the proposed active freeway would look further along Arbroath Road, near Dawson Park. Image: Active Freeways Travel

“We’ve been here for over 40 years and having that parking here is an important factor.”

Neil Martin, from NJM Hair, hopes a “compromise” can be found.

He said: “We’ve been here for 27 years and I believe the removal of these spaces would have a massive impact for all the traders.

“I hope a compromise can be found we’ll certainly be lending our voice to raising an objection about.”

Five Dundee active freeways proposed

Five active freeways are proposed on Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Harefield Road, Macalpine Road and Hawkhill.

It comes after proposals emerged earlier in the year for a similar scheme between the city centre and Lochee.

Dundee City Council is consulting on the active freeway plans until June 23.

Mark Flynn, convener of the city development committee, said: “A continuous network of easy to find and safe active travel routes connecting our communities to the city centre is vitally important and our commitment to their introduction remains undimmed.

“We need people who live in the communities, people who use the routes and anyone else affected by the proposals to get involved in this phase of consultation and discussion so that they can help to shape what comes next.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the consultation can visit the scheme’s website and fill out the feedback survey.

