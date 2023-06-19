Dunfermline creep, 34, sent obscene selfies to schoolgirl on Snapchat

A Dunfermline man sent explicit photos of himself to a 14-year-old schoolgirl on Snapchat.

Raymond Thomson posed in his underwear for the youngster and sent her a picture of his naked penis.

The girl received the unsolicited photos on her way to school.

She recognised Thomson, 34, as a member of staff at a local shop.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the teenager was too frightened to leave school at lunchtime in case she came face-to-face with him.

Accepted request by mistake

Thomson pled guilty to intentionally causing the girl to look at a sexual image on August 30, last year.

The girl had been on Snapchat before going to lessons and accidentally accepted a request from someone called ‘babynappiesyou’ through the ‘quick add’ section on the app.

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court: “Later that day she received a picture message, which appeared to be a self-taken photo of the accused – of his face and whole body, lying on the bed.

“She recognised him from working in a local convenience store.

“She later received another photo from the accused.

“The image showed the accused lying on the bed with boxer shorts on.

“When on the school bus she received another Snapchat image, this time a picture of (his) private member with a bed in the background”.

Ms Yousaf said the girl screenshotted the photo and sent a message saying “what the f**k dude, I am 14”.

Did not leave school grounds

The court heard Thomson replied to say he was 16. She told him he did not look this age.

The fiscal depute said he then claimed to be 13 years old.

The girl replied with a voice message saying she did not believe him and reckoned he was “about 40”.

He replied to say he no longer worked in the shop.

At school, the girl told a teacher about the conversation and showed them a picture, leading to police being contacted.

The fiscal depute said a report indicated the child was so concerned during her lunch hour that she did not leave the building out of concern she might meet him.

Thomson, of Mackie Place in Dunfermline, was charged at around 5pm that evening.

‘Impulsive’

He pled guilty on Friday to intentionally causing a 14-year-old girl to look at a sexual image by sending her photos of himself in his underwear and of his naked penis via an online social media app.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said his client had made an “impulsive decision” to send these pictures to the girl.

The solicitor said: “It must have been clear to him at the time she was young but he maintains he did not know her true age until told that by her, and did not know who she was until that.

“He does accept full responsibility for this”.

The lawyer said Thomson at one point asked him to revoke his bail because of “difficulties” in the community.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing on Thomson until July 26 for the production of background reports and his bail was continued.

Thomson has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.