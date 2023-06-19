Dunfermline creep, 34, sent obscene selfies to schoolgirl on Snapchat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline creep, 34, sent obscene selfies to schoolgirl on Snapchat

The youngster was too frightened to leave school at lunchtime, in case she came face to face with pervert Raymond Thomson.

By Jamie McKenzie
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court Picture shows; Raymond Thomson. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 16/06/2023
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dunfermline Sheriff Court Picture shows; Raymond Thomson. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 16/06/2023

A Dunfermline man sent explicit photos of himself to a 14-year-old schoolgirl on Snapchat.

Raymond Thomson posed in his underwear for the youngster and sent her a picture of his naked penis.

The girl received the unsolicited photos on her way to school.

She recognised Thomson, 34, as a member of staff at a local shop.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the teenager was too frightened to leave school at lunchtime in case she came face-to-face with him.

Accepted request by mistake

Thomson pled guilty to intentionally causing the girl to look at a sexual image on August 30, last year.

The girl had been on Snapchat before going to lessons and accidentally accepted a request from someone called ‘babynappiesyou’ through the ‘quick add’ section on the app.

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court: “Later that day she received a picture message, which appeared to be a self-taken photo of the accused – of his face and whole body, lying on the bed.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Thomson pled guilty at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

“She recognised him from working in a local convenience store.

“She later received another photo from the accused.

“The image showed the accused lying on the bed with boxer shorts on.

“When on the school bus she received another Snapchat image, this time a picture of (his) private member with a bed in the background”.

Ms Yousaf said the girl screenshotted the photo and sent a message saying “what the f**k dude, I am 14”.

Did not leave school grounds

The court heard Thomson replied to say he was 16. She told him he did not look this age.

The fiscal depute said he then claimed to be 13 years old.

The girl replied with a voice message saying she did not believe him and reckoned he was “about 40”.

He replied to say he no longer worked in the shop.

At school, the girl told a teacher about the conversation and showed them a picture, leading to police being contacted.

The fiscal depute said a report indicated the child was so concerned during her lunch hour that she did not leave the building out of concern she might meet him.

Thomson, of Mackie Place in Dunfermline, was charged at around 5pm that evening.

‘Impulsive’

He pled guilty on Friday to intentionally causing a 14-year-old girl to look at a sexual image by sending her photos of himself in his underwear and of his naked penis via an online social media app.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said his client had made an “impulsive decision” to send these pictures to the girl.

The solicitor said: “It must have been clear to him at the time she was young but he maintains he did not know her true age until told that by her, and did not know who she was until that.

“He does accept full responsibility for this”.

The lawyer said Thomson at one point asked him to revoke his bail because of “difficulties” in the community.

Sheriff Charles Macnair adjourned sentencing on Thomson until July 26 for the production of background reports and his bail was continued.

Thomson has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

