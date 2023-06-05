New images revealed for 5 more active travel routes on busy Dundee roads

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New images have revealed plans for five more “active freeway” routes on busy Dundee roads.

The freeways aim to provide people with a corridor for active travel such as cycling and walking.

The latest concept images show what changes to Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Harefield Road, Macalpine Road and Hawkhill would look like.

This is the next stage of a consultation process after images for proposed changes to the Lochee Road area emerged earlier this year.

What is an active freeway?

According to Dundee City Council, an active freeway is designed to make walking, wheeling and cycling “more attractive for everyday journeys”.

It is designed to segregate normal traffic from those walking, cycling or using other travel methods such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs.

Active freeways also aim to give priority to active travel at junctions.

Dundee City Council’s concept images show how the five new routes could look.

Arbroath Road

A cycle lane would be set up on one side of Arbroath Road, connecting the Douglas, Craigie and Craigiebank areas.

The road would be narrowed to make room for the new path, with the pedestrian islands at the crossing point at Dawson Park replaced with traffic lights.

Before

After

Pitkerro Road

A cycle lane would be set up on one side of Pitkerro Road, linking the communities of Fintry, Whitfield, Mid Craigie, Linlathen and Stobswell to the city centre.

The three-lane carriageway near the council housing office would be reduced to two to accommodate the new route.

Before

After

Harefield Road

A cycle lane would be set up on one side of Harefield Road, near Lochee.

The four-lane carriageway would be narrowed to accommodate the freeway, with one lane and the central reservation being removed close to The Stack Retail Park.

Before

After

Macalpine Road

A cycle lane would be set up on one side of Macalpine Road, running through the Ardler and Downfield areas.

Again, the road would be narrowed slightly to make room for the cycle path, outside the Lidl supermarket.

Before

After

Hawkhill

A cycle lane would be created on one side of Hawkhill, linking the West End with the city centre.

The existing footpath would also be widened, with outdoor seating and trees added.

The road would be narrowed slightly to make way for the upgrades, with the central reservation taken out.

Before

After

Dundee City Council is consulting on the active freeway plans until June 23.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the consultation can visit the scheme’s website and fill out the feedback survey.

