New images revealed for 5 more active travel routes on busy Dundee roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New images revealed for 5 more active travel routes on busy Dundee roads

The active freeways aim to provide people with a corridor for cycling and walking.

By Poppy Watson
Proposed changes for Hawkhill in Dundee. Image: Dundee City Council

New images have revealed plans for five more “active freeway” routes on busy Dundee roads.

The freeways aim to provide people with a corridor for active travel such as cycling and walking.

The latest concept images show what changes to Arbroath Road, Pitkerro Road, Harefield Road, Macalpine Road and Hawkhill would look like.

This is the next stage of a consultation process after images for proposed changes to the Lochee Road area emerged earlier this year.

What is an active freeway?

According to Dundee City Council, an active freeway is designed to make walking, wheeling and cycling “more attractive for everyday journeys”.

It is designed to segregate normal traffic from those walking, cycling or using other travel methods such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs.

Active freeways also aim to give priority to active travel at junctions.

Dundee City Council’s concept images show how the five new routes could look.

Arbroath Road

A cycle lane would be set up on one side of Arbroath Road, connecting the Douglas, Craigie and Craigiebank areas.

The road would be narrowed to make room for the new path, with the pedestrian islands at the crossing point at Dawson Park replaced with traffic lights.

Before

Arbroath Road as it looks now. Image: Dundee City Council

After

How an active travel route on Arbroath Road could look. Image: Dundee City Council

Pitkerro Road

A cycle lane would be set up on one side of Pitkerro Road, linking the communities of Fintry, Whitfield, Mid Craigie, Linlathen and Stobswell to the city centre.

The three-lane carriageway near the council housing office would be reduced to two to accommodate the new route.

Before

Pitkerro Road as it is today. Image: Dundee City Council

After

How Pitkerro Road could look. Image: Dundee City Council

Harefield Road

A cycle lane would be set up on one side of Harefield Road, near Lochee.

The four-lane carriageway would be narrowed to accommodate the freeway, with one lane and the central reservation being removed close to The Stack Retail Park.

Before

Harefield Road. Image: Dundee City Council

After

The proposed new cycle lane and reduced road space. Image: Dundee City Council

Macalpine Road

A cycle lane would be set up on one side of Macalpine Road, running through the Ardler and Downfield areas.

Again, the road would be narrowed slightly to make room for the cycle path, outside the Lidl supermarket.

Before

Madalpine Road, near Lidl. Image: Dundee City Council

After

A new cycle lane could be added on the western side of the road. Image: Dundee City Council

Hawkhill

A cycle lane would be created on one side of Hawkhill, linking the West End with the city centre.

The existing footpath would also be widened, with outdoor seating and trees added.

The road would be narrowed slightly to make way for the upgrades, with the central reservation taken out.

Before

Hawkhill, heading towards the West End. Image: Dundee City Council

After

The active freeway would narrow Hawkhill. Image: Dundee City Council

Dundee City Council is consulting on the active freeway plans until June 23.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the consultation can visit the scheme’s website and fill out the feedback survey.

  • What do you make of the proposals? Have you say in the comments below

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Driver guilty of causing death of gamekeeper from Dundee, then fleeing from scene
Royal Blood break silence on Big Weekend strop with message to Dundee music fans
Polyamorous children's counsellor from Carnoustie guilty of Dundee rape
Full plans lodged for 8-storey student flats block at former Dundee nightclub
Man hit by train in Broughty Ferry left with 'life-changing' injuries
Jessie Mudie: Former medical secretary in Dundee dies aged 96
Broughty Ferry house break-in 'like a paramilitary operation'
Demolition of 'dangerous' Dundee shops delayed over '£30k bill' stand-off
2
Meet the Dundee graduates trained as computer hackers to keep you secure
New Dundee and Arbroath Railway book carries with it stunning pictures from rail's glorious…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]