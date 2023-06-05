Inside Fife cafe as it reopens following major refurbishment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dunfermline cafe that was closed for more than six months for a major refurbishment has reopened.

Cafe Wynd in the city centre closed in November to have a new floor fitted.

However it was then discovered that up to a decade’s worth of water damage from a leaking pipe would mean a new foundation for the building.

‘Substantial’ leak forced Dunfermline cafe closure

Stewart Forrest, who runs the premises with wife Lynva, said: “We had absolutely no idea we’d be shut for so long.

“Originally the work was just new floorboards, but when those were lifted the extent of the damage was far greater than first thought.

“It has been an invisible leak for years – we couldn’t see anything at all – but it was substantial.

“That meant it had to go out to tender again because the flooring company we had in to do the work, it was beyond them.”

Stewart said it had taken a lot longer than initially expected due to delays with their insurance company.

Work only got under way at the Cross Wynd eatery last month.

He added: “We were hoping to be open in February but it has dragged on.

“It’s been unfortunate, but we’ve made some pretty major changes while we were closed so it’s been a major refurbishment.

“We wanted to get another couple of tables in and make the space a bit more workable.”

Cafe owners thankful for local support

He said it has been challenging to have to shut for so long, particularly with inflated energy costs to pay.

The business, which they opened in 2018, also lost all of its five staff, but they have since returned.

“We missed out on the Christmas trade, and it’s not been ideal by any stretch of the imagination, but we’re looking forward to being open for the summer.

“When we had to close, we had so much support from the community. People reached out with job opportunities for them while we were closed.

“It’s been great to have that support, and all the staff have come back. That shows we’re doing something right.”