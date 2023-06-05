Kilgraston could be saved as £1.2m raised for closure-threatened Perthshire school

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilgraston School in Perthshire could be saved from closure – after more than £1.2 million was raised for the institution in just 48 hours.

Bosses announced on Thursday that the historic school – which has operated for nearly 100 years – will close this summer.

Parents and staff packed into school’s theatre on Friday for an urgent meeting to discuss the school’s future.

Scores of people from across Scotland and beyond also tuned in remotely.

Those in attendance were told the school needed an immediate injection of £2m to survive.

It came after the school blamed a variety of factors, including reducing demand and the recovery from Covid, for having to shut.

Donations to Kilgraston school fundraiser

It was estimated Kilgraston lost about £900,000 in fees revenue due to the pandemic.

But it could be handed a reprieve after parents and other donors rallied to raise £1.2m within 48 hours of a fundraiser being launched to save Kilgraston.

Donors have been assured the money will be returned to them if the target is not met.

Damian Hind, a parent at the school and one of those who led Friday’s meeting, said: “Understandably, it has been a rollercoaster of a weekend.

“Not a single parent was aware of the issues raised by the trustees.

“Obviously, that caused alarm and a great deal of upset.

“Happily, it galvanised an incredible response from parents, friends and family across our community – at home and abroad.”

Pledges of support for the school – just outside Bridge of Earn – have come from a mix of former pupils, parents, staff, organisations and businesses.

A target as been set for the fundraiser to hit £2m by Friday.

Damian added: “We are more than half way to our target and we are confident that will be reached by Friday, all in the knowledge that a complete restructure is being planned to keep Kilgraston open.

“That is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Head teacher Tanya Davie said: “I am delighted we have real interest from investors inspired by the extraordinary support of the parents over the last few days.

‘Overwhelming’ reaction to Kilgraston announcement

“The reaction through the weekend has been overwhelming.

“At our peak, we were receiving pledges of support that topped £50,000 per hour – a quite extraordinary demonstration of the belief in Kilgraston.

“We are now working with a collaboration of donors, supporters and investors to ensure Kilgraston has a sustainable future.

“A future based on our Sacred Heart ethos and that will maintain our membership of the Sacred Heart Society and focus on the school’s centenary in 2030.”

Perth and Kinross Council offered parents alternative catchment school places in the wake of last week’s announcement.