Kilgraston could be saved as £1.2m raised for closure-threatened Perthshire school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kilgraston could be saved as £1.2m raised for closure-threatened Perthshire school

Pledges of support have flooded in from former pupils, parents, organisations and businesses.

By Neil Henderson
A view of Kilgraston independent school in Perthshire
Kilgraston School. Image: Kilgraston School.

Kilgraston School in Perthshire could be saved from closure – after more than £1.2 million was raised for the institution in just 48 hours.

Bosses announced on Thursday that the historic school – which has operated for nearly 100 years – will close this summer.

Parents and staff packed into school’s theatre on Friday for an urgent meeting to discuss the school’s future.

Scores of people from across Scotland and beyond also tuned in remotely.

Those in attendance were told the school needed an immediate injection of £2m to survive.

It came after the school blamed a variety of factors, including reducing demand and the recovery from Covid, for having to shut.

Donations to Kilgraston school fundraiser

It was estimated Kilgraston lost about £900,000 in fees revenue due to the pandemic.

But it could be handed a reprieve after parents and other donors rallied to raise £1.2m within 48 hours of a fundraiser being launched to save Kilgraston.

Donors have been assured the money will be returned to them if the target is not met.

Damian Hind, a parent at the school and one of those who led Friday’s meeting, said: “Understandably, it has been a rollercoaster of a weekend.

“Not a single parent was aware of the issues raised by the trustees.

“Obviously, that caused alarm and a great deal of upset.

“Happily, it galvanised an incredible response from parents, friends and family across our community – at home and abroad.”

Kilgraston School
Parents are fighting to save Kilgraston School from closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Pledges of support for the school – just outside Bridge of Earn – have come from a mix of former pupils, parents, staff, organisations and businesses.

A target as been set for the fundraiser to hit £2m by Friday.

Damian added: “We are more than half way to our target and we are confident that will be reached by Friday, all in the knowledge that a complete restructure is being planned to keep Kilgraston open.

“That is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Head teacher Tanya Davie said: “I am delighted we have real interest from investors inspired by the extraordinary support of the parents over the last few days.

‘Overwhelming’ reaction to Kilgraston announcement

“The reaction through the weekend has been overwhelming.

“At our peak, we were receiving pledges of support that topped £50,000 per hour – a quite extraordinary demonstration of the belief in Kilgraston.

“We are now working with a collaboration of donors, supporters and investors to ensure Kilgraston has a sustainable future.

“A future based on our Sacred Heart ethos and that will maintain our membership of the Sacred Heart Society and focus on the school’s centenary in 2030.”

Perth and Kinross Council offered parents alternative catchment school places in the wake of last week’s announcement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Stephen Boyle appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kinross-shire thief snuck into neighbour's home and took his car for joyride
Olly Finlay (6), Ellie Evans (10), Eden Evans (9) and Lucy Millar (5) with their medals at the Kettins fete
Pictures: Fun in the sun at the Kettins fete
Robert Basterfield at one of his earlier court appearances.
Notorious Perth sex pest broke court order by deleting text messages
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Alicia Warnes. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/06/2023
Perth woman, 25, bottled 'not-so-perfect' boyfriend
The A85 is closed near Comrie following a crash. Image: Google Street View
Two men taken to hospital after crash on A85 near Comrie
A Scotrail train near Dalwhinnie.
Railway line between Perth and Inverness reopens after signalling fault
Cateran Yomp walkers
24-hour Cateran Yomp trek sees record-breaking participants in 2023
A ScotRail train
Rail services in Perthshire and Angus halted after two people hit by trains
Vintage Wheels Weekend on Tay Street in Perth 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Vintage Wheels Weekend returns to Perth
Power cut in Errol
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Errol

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]