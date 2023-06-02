Kilgraston School: Parents offered catchment school places after closure bombshell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kilgraston School: Parents offered catchment school places after closure bombshell

The school announced on Thursday it will close at the end of the current term.

By Ben MacDonald
Kilgraston School
Kilgraston School announced that it is to close for good later this month. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Families impacted by the imminent closure of Kilgraston School will be able to apply for alternative school catchment places.

Perth and Kinross Council says parents and carers will be entitled to seek a space in their local authority catchment school.

The schools will be determined by their permanent home address.

In addition, those who wish to apply for their child to attend a school outwith their catchment area will be required to submit placing request to the local authority concerned.

Meanwhile neighbouring schools have also come to the aid of families hit by the imminent closure.

Strathallan School and Dundee High School have expressed sadness at the Kilgraston’s sudden demise.

Both schools say they are opening their doors to families affected by the closure offering support and advice.

Neighbouring schools offer support

Strathallan School said: “We understand the importance of supporting families during this uncertain time.

“Our school’s doors will be open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday next week.

“In the meantime, our admissions office will be operating extended hours for the remainder of the term to support those who need it.”

Similarly Dundee High said staff would be available on Saturday between 10am and 2pm to discuss the options going forward for parents.

It also said it was accepting admissions for August from P1 to S6 (aged 5 to 18) and have dedicated buses across Perthshire, Fife and Angus.

Kilgraston to close for good

The Bridge of Earn school, which opened in 1930, will permanently close its doors on Saturday June 24.

Kilgraston School will close for good later this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In a letter sent out on Thursday, chairman of the board of trustees, Thomas Steuart Fothringham, said they were left with “no alternative” but to close the boarding school.

He said: “The loss of income resulting from Covid-19 lockdowns; the effect of lengthy travel restrictions on the international boarding market; continuing decline in boarding demand generally; the resultant erosion of our cash reserves; and, finally, a number of pupil departures during the course of this year mean that we can no longer continue to trade responsibly beyond the end of this term.”

Fothringham confirmed that pupils, parents and staff members were informed and discussions to ensure alternative arrangements can be made were ongoing.

News of the school’s closure brought shock across the community, with pupils in tears after being told the news.

School will be missed by community

Councillor David Illingworth, who represents the Almond and Earn ward, said: “Kilgraston is absolutely right to focus on the welfare of pupils and staff at this very difficult time for the whole school community.

“The school will be greatly missed by the wider Bridge of Earn community.

“The impact of losing 100 jobs will be significant and benefits to local businesses such as taxi firms and local shops were greatly appreciated.

“The closure is indeed very sad news for the Kilgraston School community and for the wider Bridge of Earn community as well.”

David Illingworth
Cllr David Illingworth has said that the school will be missed by the community. Image: Supplied

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser described the closure as a “major blow” to the local economy.

He said: “This is devastating news for staff and pupils at this long-established and highly regarded Perthshire school. It also represents a major blow to the local economy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Kilgraston School
How Kilgraston School lost around £900k in fees during Covid - leading to shock…
Slushy drinks of different colours
Perth and Kinross parents warned as 'intoxicated' kids hospitalised by slushy drinks
Georgia Fergusson and Emma Christie at Perth Grammar prom 2023
Proms in pictures: Perth Grammar School Class of 2023
Kevin Gatherum (lecturer), Ewan Kemsley (UHI Perth Apprentice of the Year) and Dr Margaret Cook (Principal and Chief Executive). Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as UHI Perth students receive awards at prizegiving ceremony
General view of the A90 dual carriageway at Inchmichael, between Dundee and Perth
A90 roadworks: 12 nights of disruption between Dundee and Perth
Music fans June McBride and Karen Duguid
Rewind Festival fans hit out as Perth hotel bookings cancelled just weeks before event
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Brendan MacFarlane, child prodigy turned bottle attack accused Picture shows; Brendan MacFarlane, child prodigy turned bottle attack accused. .. Supplied by Instagram Date; Unknown
Country singer cleared of cut throat razor attack in Perth
A man holding a tray of strawberries in a polytunnel full of strawberry plants.
Arbuckle's Farm Shop team get creative as Invergowrie soft fruit grower faces 'toughest' year…
The stricken locomotive is in the top left of the picture following the accident. Image: DC Thomson.
Family were seconds from tragedy in devastating 1988 Cupar rail crash
Janet Jamieson with her passport and proof of her third and fourth Covid vaccinations.
Quadruple-jabbed Perth OAP unable to board Dundee cruise due to out-of-date Covid pass
6

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]