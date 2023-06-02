Kilgraston School: Parents offered catchment school places after closure bombshell

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Families impacted by the imminent closure of Kilgraston School will be able to apply for alternative school catchment places.

Perth and Kinross Council says parents and carers will be entitled to seek a space in their local authority catchment school.

The schools will be determined by their permanent home address.

In addition, those who wish to apply for their child to attend a school outwith their catchment area will be required to submit placing request to the local authority concerned.

Meanwhile neighbouring schools have also come to the aid of families hit by the imminent closure.

Strathallan School and Dundee High School have expressed sadness at the Kilgraston’s sudden demise.

Both schools say they are opening their doors to families affected by the closure offering support and advice.

Neighbouring schools offer support

Strathallan School said: “We understand the importance of supporting families during this uncertain time.

“Our school’s doors will be open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday next week.

“In the meantime, our admissions office will be operating extended hours for the remainder of the term to support those who need it.”

Similarly Dundee High said staff would be available on Saturday between 10am and 2pm to discuss the options going forward for parents.

It also said it was accepting admissions for August from P1 to S6 (aged 5 to 18) and have dedicated buses across Perthshire, Fife and Angus.

Kilgraston to close for good

The Bridge of Earn school, which opened in 1930, will permanently close its doors on Saturday June 24.

In a letter sent out on Thursday, chairman of the board of trustees, Thomas Steuart Fothringham, said they were left with “no alternative” but to close the boarding school.

He said: “The loss of income resulting from Covid-19 lockdowns; the effect of lengthy travel restrictions on the international boarding market; continuing decline in boarding demand generally; the resultant erosion of our cash reserves; and, finally, a number of pupil departures during the course of this year mean that we can no longer continue to trade responsibly beyond the end of this term.”

Fothringham confirmed that pupils, parents and staff members were informed and discussions to ensure alternative arrangements can be made were ongoing.

News of the school’s closure brought shock across the community, with pupils in tears after being told the news.

School will be missed by community

Councillor David Illingworth, who represents the Almond and Earn ward, said: “Kilgraston is absolutely right to focus on the welfare of pupils and staff at this very difficult time for the whole school community.

“The school will be greatly missed by the wider Bridge of Earn community.

“The impact of losing 100 jobs will be significant and benefits to local businesses such as taxi firms and local shops were greatly appreciated.

“The closure is indeed very sad news for the Kilgraston School community and for the wider Bridge of Earn community as well.”

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser described the closure as a “major blow” to the local economy.

He said: “This is devastating news for staff and pupils at this long-established and highly regarded Perthshire school. It also represents a major blow to the local economy.