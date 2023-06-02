Emergency response as man, 54, dies at Arbroath beauty spot

A man has died at an Arbroath beauty spot.

Police were called the seafront area on King’s Drive at around 1pm after an alert from a member of the public.

Officers at the scene also called on the Scottish Ambulance Service for assistance.

Arbroath lifeboat was also launched at the request of police.

However, a 54-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Arbroath lifeboat launched

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm police were called to a report of a concern for person in the King’s Drive area of Arbroath.

“Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A HM Coastguard spokesperson, said : “We received a call at 1.17pm on Friday from police for assistance on the coast at Arbroath.

“Arbroath lifeboat was launched and maintained position along the coast.

“The crew was later stood down and returned to station at 4pm.”