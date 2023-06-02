Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Emergency response as man, 54, dies at Arbroath beauty spot

Arbroath lifeboat and ambulance crew called to assist police.

Police were called to King's Drive, Arbroath. Imagew: Google Street View.
By Neil Henderson

A man has died at an Arbroath beauty spot.

Police were called the seafront area on King’s Drive at around 1pm after an alert from a member of the public.

Officers at the scene also called on the Scottish Ambulance Service for assistance.

Arbroath lifeboat was also launched at the request of police.

However, a 54-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Arbroath lifeboat launched

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm police were called to a report of a concern for person in the King’s Drive area of Arbroath.

“Emergency services attended and a 54-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A HM Coastguard spokesperson, said : “We received a call at 1.17pm on Friday from police for assistance on the coast at Arbroath.

“Arbroath lifeboat was launched and maintained position along the coast.

“The crew was later stood down and returned to station at 4pm.”

