Perth & Kinross Children ‘left in tears’ as historic Perthshire boarding school announces closure Chairman of the board of trustees said they were left with "no alternative" following a meeting last month. By James Simpson June 1 2023, 8.10pm Share Children ‘left in tears’ as historic Perthshire boarding school announces closure Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4443475/children-left-in-tears-as-historic-perthshire-boarding-school-announces-closure/ Copy Link Kilgraston School. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]