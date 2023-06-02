Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
How Kilgraston School lost around £900k in fees during Covid – leading to shock closure news

The Perthshire private school took a significant hit from lockdown losses.

By Cheryl Peebles
Kilgraston School
Kilgraston School, pictured as pupils returned from lockdown in 2020 with then headmistress Dorothy MacGinty. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Kilgraston School, which is to close at the end of this term, took a huge hit to its finances during the pandemic.

The 93-year-old private school – for girls only at the senior stage – announced its closure earlier this week.

Losses incurred as a result of lockdown and travel restrictions curtailing international boarders were among the reasons cited for its demise.

Over two years, it was estimated to have lost £900,000 in fees revenue.

A probe we conducted last year into the finances of private schools in Courier country laid bare the impact that Covid had on the Catholic school at Bridge of Earn, in Perthshire.

Kilgraston School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

It was one of three local independent schools to suffer a net loss in 2020 and 2021 – the others were Morrison’s Academy, Crieff, and St Leonard’s School, in St Andrews. The former has since turned the tide, while the latter continued to spend more than it made in 2022.

The High School of Dundee’s income also took a tumble then recovered – but it has recently revealed it is cutting costs and raising fees due to economic pressures.

Before Covid struck, Kilgraston School reported a net income of £48,575.

But in 2020 it registered a net loss of £208,445. The following year, with pupils having spent months learning remotely, that loss more than doubled to £496,552.

Even with a business loan of £500,000 in May 2021, its cash balances fell from £571,339 in 2020 to £351,750 in 2021.

The school, operated as a charity, is late in filing its financial statement for 2022 with the Office for the Scottish Charity Regulator.

But its 2021 statement described the “significant” financial impact of Covid.

Pupils sent home

As lockdown hit the UK in March 2020, Kilgraston pupils – many of them boarders and some from overseas – were sent home to learn remotely.

School buildings did not reopen until the autumn term.

By then, the school had suffered the additional hit of losing summer rental of its estate – over 2020 and 2021 an estimated £400,000.

Lockdown struck again in January 2021, keeping boarding and day pupils at home after the Christmas holiday and putting an end to face-to-face learning for most of the spring term.

And by then, there was the recognition that parents of existing and potential pupils may be feeling the financial strain of the changing economy.

School fees

In the 2021 statement to OSCR, the trustees said they were “increasingly mindful of the fact that the economic climate may have affected parents’ ability to choose an independent education for their children”.

Fees per term at Kilgraston School are £12,970 in the senior school and £14,015 for international students.

For day pupils the cost per term is £7,595 in the senior school.

Other hits outlined in that statement were the school’s entitlement to business rates relief for charities and increasing costs of gas and electricity, which were only to get worse.

The report stated: “The financial impact for the school over the two years has been significant due to the impact of reduced school fees during periods of closure and reduced international boarders through travel restrictions as well as lost revenue over the summers of 2020 and 2021, usually generated through an extensive external lettings programme.”

Kilgraston School was an all girls school until it began admitting boys to the junior school in recent years. Image: DC Thomson.

As well as the loan, the school claimed government grants to help it stay afloat during Covid and it cut costs.

But the impact on its fees revenue between 2020 and 2021 was estimated to be a massive £900,000.

Announcing the “heart-breaking” decision to close, Thomas Steuart Fothringham, chairman of the board of trustees, said the financial viability left them with “no alternative”.

Other factors cited included a downward trend in demand across the UK for girls only schools (boys are only admitted to the junior school) and fewer parents choosing faith schools.

The school will close its doors on June 24.





