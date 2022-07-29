Did private schools gain or lose during the pandemic? Here’s how local institutions’ finances fared

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Did private schools gain or lose during the pandemic? Here’s how local institutions’ finances fared

By Cheryl Peebles
July 29 2022, 6.00pm Updated: July 29 2022, 6.54pm
After pre-pandemic losses Glenalmond College - with fees of up to £13,715 a term - reported a rise in income in 2021.

Early in the pandemic, it was claimed private schools would be hit hard as pupils were sent home to learn.

And last year a charity representing Scottish independent schools estimated Covid had cost the sector £40 million.

But a recent investigation by news platform The Ferret found that 26 out of 37 independent schools it scrutinised had in fact increased net total assets from the previous year, five of them by more than £1 million.

So how were independent schools in Courier country, which charge thousands of pounds per term for day and boarding pupils to attend, really affected?

We looked at the net income or loss – the difference between income and expenditure – reported by charities running nine private schools in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire in their annual reports to Scottish charity regulator OSCR.

Of those nine, we found five saw an upward trajectory in the two pandemic years while three saw a downturn. One suffered a dip in 2020 but bounced back in 2021.

Here are the results for each school, the fees they charge pupils and an excerpt from their 2021 annual reports.

Ardvreck School

Up: The Crieff preparatory school saw its net loss drop from £207,663 at the 2019 year end to £191,250 in 2020 and £137,828 in 2021.

Fees: £6,240 (day pupils) or £9,370 (boarders) per term

Financial statement: not available

Craigclowan School

Up: The Perth prepartory school went from a loss of £89,825 in 2019 to net income of £81,779 in 2020 and £25,671 in 2021.

Fees: £5,330 per term

Financial statement: not available

Glenalmond College

Glenalmond College’s 2020/21 financial year ‘turned out positively’. Picture by Steve Brown / DCT Media.

Up: Co-educational Glenalmond College, near Perth, reduced its net loss of £779,015 in 2019 to £257,818 in 2020 then rose to £418,358 net income in 2021.

Fees: £5,510 to £8,425 (day pupils) and £8,855 to £13, 715 (boarders) per term

Financial statement: The 2020-21 financial year ‘turned out positively’ despite being ‘one of the most challenging in the history of the college’ due to Covid. There was no real reduction in ongoing costs when pupils were not in school and a fee reduction was offered during remote learning. However, careful management of fees and launch of its 175 campaign resulted in total income rising.

High School of Dundee

High School of Dundee closed during the 2020 lockdown. Picture by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Down then up: The Dundee city centre day school saw a sharp decline in net income from £443,000 in 2019 to £96,000 but returned to similar level as pre-pandemic of £484,000.

Fees: £3,366 from £4,770 (day pupils only) per term

Annual report: School roll increased from 963 in August 2020 to 986 in August 2021. Interest remains bouyant and parents continue to express clear desire for children to attend.

Kilgraston School

Kilgraston School suffered a ‘significant financial impact’. Picture by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Down: The Bridge of Earn school went from net income of £48,575 in 2019 to losses of £208,445 in 2020 and £496,552 in 2021.

Fees: £4,470 to £7,595 (day pupils) and £9,910 to £12,970 (boarders) per term

Financial statement: Significant financial impact over two years due to reduced fees during school closures and fewer international boarders. Loss of summer revenue from external lettings. Government grants claimed, cost-saving measures introduced and business loan of £500,000 secured. Decreased pupil numbers, with impact on fees revenue in 2021 estimated at £400,000 and £500,000 for 2020.

Lathallan School

Up: The co-educational school at Johnshaven, near Montrose, saw net income increase to £178,730 in 2020 and £79,636 in 2021, from £50,111 in 2019.

Fees: £2,752 to £6,881 (day fees) + £1,649 to £2,552 (boarding fees) per term

Financial statement: not available

Morrison’s Academy

Down: This Crieff day school saw a significant reduction in its net income, which plunged from £242,715 in the year before the pandemic to £67,937 in 2020 and to a loss of £141,498 in 2021.

Fees: £3,600 to £5,400 per term (day pupils only)

Financial statement: Excellent financial control was exercised in the course of the year. Operating and capital expenditure continues to maintain and renew the fabric and equipment of the school.

St Leonards School

St Leonards School saw a significant deepening of losses. Picture by Gareth Jennings / DCT Media.

Down: The St Andrews school saw its net losses increase from £38,748 in 2019 to £96,705 then £475,905 in 2021.

Fees: £3,575 to £5,791 (day pupils) and £8,763 to £13,651 (boarders) per term

Financial statement: not available

Strathallan School

Losses lessened at Strathallan School. Picture by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.

Up: The Perthshire school, at Forgandenny, has seen its net loss decrease over the last three years, from £1,095,167 pre-pandemic to £1,050,811 then £439,141 in 2021.

Fees: £5,364 to £8,484 (day pupils) to £8,883 to £12,733 (boarders) per term

Financial statement: Not available

‘Not profitable businesses – and zero desire to be’

Independent schools operate as charities, with the objective of providing education.

John Edward, director of the Scottish Council of Independent Schools, said: “Independent schools are not profitable businesses, by law, and they have zero desire to be.”

Assets held are almost entirely their buildings, he explained.

“Most fee income is spent directly on teaching and non-teaching staff pay and pensions, not to mention unrestricted utilities bills or building upkeep.

“Very few schools, if any, have turned even a surplus over the years of the pandemic and, as not-for-profit registered bodies, they are legally unable to make a profit.

“The challenge over those years has been to survive, and then to ensure the young people in their care, from across the world, are safe, happy, engaged and informed.

“Their ability to do so under extreme conditions speaks for itself.”

In April 2022 charitable non-domestic rates relief of up to 80% was removed for schools in Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

