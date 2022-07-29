MORAG LINDSAY: Dundee has shown leadership on prisons, now what about drug deaths?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MORAG LINDSAY: Dundee has shown leadership on prisons, now what about drug deaths?

By Morag Lindsay
July 29 2022, 6.10pm Updated: July 29 2022, 8.15pm
This mural by the artist, the Rebel Bear, appeared on a wall in Dundee ahead of publication of the latest drugs deaths figures this week. The Rebel Bear/PA Wire
This mural by the artist, the Rebel Bear, appeared on a wall in Dundee ahead of publication of the latest drugs deaths figures this week. The Rebel Bear/PA Wire

We know when we write stories about offenders and drug users that sympathy is likely to be in short supply.

And so it was this week when the latest drug death figures were released on the day after The Courier had shown readers inside the Scottish Prison Service’s new women’s custody unit in Dundee.

A lot of the reaction was what you might expect.

A few people welcomed the unit, which will prepare women prisoners for re-release into the community.

Others shared longstanding concerns about the site in the Hilltown area.

But there was also anger at the ‘luxurious’ accommodation, which includes ensuite bedrooms, a common room with flat screen TV and a children’s playground.

And as for the 1,330 people in Scotland who lost their lives to drugs last year?

Here it boiled down to political point-scoring, the odd jibe about ‘junkies’ and a lot of shrugged shoulders.

When it’s easier to ignore how the other half live

It’s understandable maybe.

Most of us don’t become drug addicts, or spend our lives getting thrown in and out of jail.

We don’t mix in those circles.

We see the symptoms – the stolen goods and discarded needles – not the causes.

The Bella community custody unit
The Bella community custody unit has space for 16 women and opens on August 1. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

And our lives would be so much more pleasant if the people causing all that nuisance could please just do us the courtesy of remaining out of sight, as well as out of mind.

But while drugs and crime aren’t a part of my daily life, they’re still my problem.

Yours too.

And whatever you think of the women ricocheting back and forth from prison, or the addicts ending their lives in scummy flats, you must see that the way we’re treating them now isn’t working.

How to break the cycles of crime and addiction

Spend a day with one of our court reporters and you’ll be struck by just how often drugs and crime cross over.

Not just in cases involving possession, or dealing. But in the thefts and robberies and shoplifting that are paying for all of those expensive habits.

It’s especially true for women offenders, who have been found to have higher levels of drug dependence than men, and who are more likely to be in jail for those crimes of dishonesty.

You might not care about what drugs and crime are doing to the lives of the people caught in their spirals (although, honestly, you should). But at least consider what they’re doing to yours.

They’re clogging up our courts, gobbling up our taxes in health and justice budgets and fuelling the seemingly endless cycles of offending and addiction that are dragging down our communities.

We can turn our backs on drug addicts and lock prisoners in a cell until it’s time for them to be released again.

(And all but a tiny proportion of the most serious offenders will be released again.)

A single secure room at the Bella Centre community custody unit. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

But if we let prejudice and stigma block their access to support, we don’t get to act shocked when they fall right back into the only lives they’ve ever known.

Dundee has taken bold action on prisons – now what about drug deaths?

The Scottish Prison Service’s new women’s community custody unit in Dundee is designed to do things differently.

Known as the Bella Centre, it’s the first of its kind in the UK. And it’s based on a Scandinavian model, which focuses less on punishment and more on addressing the underlying causes of offending, such as poverty and mental health issues.

Women prisoners are housed in decent accommodation. They learn life skills, and are given greater support to reintegrate into the community.

The Bella Centre’s outdoor space and playground. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

In countries like Sweden, where the shift from punishment to rehabilitation is well under way, they’ve been linked to far lower rates of re-offending than in Scotland.

On drugs, which claimed 52 lives in Dundee last year, similarly bold measures are being proposed.

A Drugs Death Taskforce report, published earlier this month after three years of work, called for 139 specific actions to be taken by the Scottish and UK Governments.

It too recommends a swift transition from punishment to care and recommends legislation at a UK level to allow safe drug consumption rooms to be set up.

Taskforce chairman David Strang has said these so-called ‘shooting galleries’ – where addicts can take drugs in a safe, controlled environment and receive additional support, could even be implemented in Scotland under the law as it stands.

Dr David Strang.

They are not a “magic solution”, he says, but they could help as part of a package of measures.

We can, and must, do better

I don’t imagine many people will jump for joy at the prospect of a safe consumption room in their neighbourhood.

Not if the reaction to women prisoners getting free wifi and a place to play with their toddlers is anything to go by.

But if we don’t try doing things differently, the spirals will keep happening.

They will bring more deaths, more crimes, more negative headlines and more misery for the rest of us.

And I’d like to believe we can all do better than that.

Read more from Morag Lindsay

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]