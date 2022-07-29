Pedestrian hit by vehicle on busy road in Broughty Ferry By Emma Duncan July 29 2022, 7.12pm Updated: July 29 2022, 9.02pm The incident took place at Balgillo Roundabout on the A92 Arbroath Road in Broughty Ferry. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Broughty Ferry. The male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Arbroath Road near Balgillo Roundabout on Friday afternoon. The emergency services were called to the incident and the person struck was taken to hospital as a precaution. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle at the Balgillo Roundabout, Dundee at around 4.10pm on Friday. “Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Four officers taken to hospital after police car involved in collision near Cupar Armed police called to scene of Edinburgh hit-and-run Man charged as woman airlifted from crash on A90 near Stracathro Mother makes tearful apology in court after hitting school children with car