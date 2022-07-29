Pedestrian hit by vehicle on busy road in Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been taken to hospital after a collision in Broughty Ferry.

The male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Arbroath Road near Balgillo Roundabout on Friday afternoon.

The emergency services were called to the incident and the person struck was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle at the Balgillo Roundabout, Dundee at around 4.10pm on Friday.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.”