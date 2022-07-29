VIDEO: Dundee Councillor Lynne Short shaves head for charity at the V&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee

VIDEO: Dundee Councillor Lynne Short shaves head for charity at the V&A

By Poppy Watson
July 29 2022, 8.01pm Updated: July 29 2022, 8.16pm

A Dundee councillor has shaved her head in a bid to remove the stigma around sexually transmitted diseases.

Lynne Short raised more than £1,000 for HIV and sexual health charity, Terrence Higgins Trust (THT), after braving the shave on Friday afternoon.

Niki Brand from Hush Hair was on hand to lop off her long locks at the V&A museum.

Fundraiser to tackle stigma

The SNP councillor says she hopes the fundraising event will promote good sexual health and empower those living with HIV.

Ms Short told The Courier: “For a long time, it was very stigmatised for people to talk about mental health, and now mental health is something people are very aware of.

“But we still don’t talk about our sexual health.”

Niki Brand shaves Lynne’s hair.

Ms Short has long supported the work of Terrence Higgins Trust, which provides HIV and STI testing in Dundee, Glasgow, Ayrshire, and Lanarkshire.

She regularly makes use of its drop-in sexual health testing clinics, which she says should be treated the same way as check-ups at the dentist and opticians.

Ms Short made the “spontaneous” decision to take part in the charity’s Big Shave Off campaign after seeing an advert on Facebook.

Left to right: Julie Ringsell (Peer Support Specialist at THT), Niki Brand (Hush Hair) and Jimmy Hunter (health promotion specialist at Tayside THT). Front is Lynne Short before the shave.

She said: “I saw an advert on Facebook last week, and I thought: ‘Right, I’m just going to do it.

“‘Why not? It’ll grow back.'”

She added: “This is to support people who may not necessarily be in a position to do it themselves.

“If it means that I lose a few inches of hair then so be it.”

Lynne Short after the shave.

Ms Short, who represents Maryfield, is one of a number of fundraisers taking part in the Big Shave Off event, which marks 40 years since the Terrence Higgins Trust started supporting those with HIV.

Jimmy Hunter, health promotion specialist at Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “We’re hugely grateful to Lynne and everyone who came along to cheer her on and support Terrence Higgins Trust.

“It’s amazing to see those in politics showing solidarity with us — a far cry from the early days of the [HIV] epidemic when so many didn’t take it seriously enough.”

To donate to Lynne’s fundraiser, visit her Just Giving page.

