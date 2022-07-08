MORAG LINDSAY: I don’t hate music festivals – I just got old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MORAG LINDSAY: I don’t hate music festivals – I just got old

By Morag Lindsay
July 8 2022, 5.02pm Updated: July 8 2022, 7.16pm
No T in the Park this year, but plenty of other festivals are making a comeback.
I hate music festivals. There, I said it.

I actually did say it this morning, during our morning meeting.

But what I really meant was I hate everything about music festivals.

The traipsing from one stage to the next to see bands you’re, at best, ambivalent about… the sinking realisation that you’re here for the duration and the only way you’re going to get through it is to get mind-numbingly drunk on gassy lager…the camping… the crowds… the cost… everyone who’s taller than 5ft 3 and has ever stood in front of me.

I’m not even going to start in on the toilets, because surely that’s a given.

The younger workmates on the call – the ones who are younger than some of my band T shirts – looked genuinely horrified. Like I’d said I didn’t like breathing. Or happiness.

And then I realised I didn’t hate music festivals.

I just got old.

I understood the jig was up when a pal suggested some of us get tickets for Connect at Ingliston next month and the word “no” was out of my mouth before I’d even thought it.

The line-up is cracking – Massive Attack, The National, Self Esteem. I could drive there in under an hour. I did it for the Highland Show last month (which probably says a lot about the stage I’m at in life).

But if I’m socialising with my favourite people I want to do so at a table, with a seat, and a crisp white tablecloth and several bottles of expensive wine, not schlepping back and forth across a muddy showground populated by pissed-up strangers.

And yet, there was a time when that would have sounded like bliss.

A survivor’s guide to 30 years of festivals

I went looking online for the poster for my first Glastonbury to check I’d got the year right and found it on the festival’s website. 1987. It looks more like the Declaration of Arbroath than your gateway to the hottest ticket of the summer.

Millions of revellers flocked to T in the Park over the years
What’s a music festival without a bit of mud?

Elvis Costello and Van Morrison headlined. There were lasers. Very eighties.

The Proclaimers were in their pomp and Michelle Shocked performed songs from her Short, Sharp, Shocked album seated beside a camp fire – just her and her guitar – and I never forgot it.

(I did forget to bring my friend Boat’s tent home, however. And any time I’ve seen him in the intervening 35 years the first thing he’s always asked is: “Where’s my tent?”)

My initiation into T in the Park dates back to before it moved to Balado in 1997, when it was still at Strathclyde Park.

This was the era of Leftfield and the Chemical Brothers so memories are a little hazy. But I do recall a lot of time spent hunting for Keanu Reeves, who was playing that year with his band Dogstar.

And then in 2007 I went to what might have been my last big festival. The first Connect at Inverary.

The Jesus and Mary Chain, Jarvis Cocker, Teenage Fan Club and Bjork spread out before me like a smorgasbord of all my favourite musical delicacies, and all I wanted to do was go home, put my jammies on and watch it on the telly.

There were countless others in between. At which I vomited, I whitied, I whinged, I made bad choices. I got wet feet, sore feet, backache, headaches. I spent too much. I lost my way.

But I also had a ball.

Music festivals are places to make memories

As I was writing this, I came across an old clip on YouTube from the Dunnichen Festival at Letham Village Hall in Angus in 1987.

This was a festival in the old sense. The ‘let’s put on some music in the back of beyond and see if any dafties turn up’ sense. And I was among the hundreds who turned up.

The Waterboys headlined and the footage of them playing ‘Meet Me At The Station’ amounts to four minutes and 21 seconds of unadulterated joy.

It’s shoogly and low-res. The sound quality wouldn’t pass muster today. Lord knows what it was shot on. The first smartphones weren’t even a twinkle in Steve Jobs’ eye in 1987.

But as the fiddles soared, I was transported to a time when I was young and daft, and the closest thing to a care in my empty head was absent-mindedly wondering how I’d get back home in time for work on the Monday morning.

Which is why my curmudgeonly older self hopes all the festival-goers heading to TRNSMT this weekend have a blast.

That all those of my vintage who still have the stomach for it get out there and have it large.

And that all the readers who enjoyed The Courier’s coverage of past T in the Parks this week are inspired to dig out those wellies and give it one last shot.

I’ll sit this one out if you don’t mind. But enjoy your summer of festivals you dafties and, in the words of His Bobship, may you stay forever young.

