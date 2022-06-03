MORAG LINDSAY: Why this woke lefty will be raising a glass to the Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MORAG LINDSAY: Why this woke lefty will be raising a glass to the Platinum Jubilee

By Morag Lindsay
June 3 2022, 5.14pm Updated: June 3 2022, 5.46pm
Pupils at Letham Primary in Angus held a Platinum Jubilee Party. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Pupils at Letham Primary in Angus held a Platinum Jubilee Party. Photo: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

It was the middle of the week before I had my first sighting of Platinum Jubilee bunting in the wild in Scotland.

A plastic blast of red, white and blue, flapping on the rails outside the primary school.

A few more have materialised since then. The odd shop nailing its colours to the mast. One or two houses even.

But outwardly it’s fair to say the celebrations for the Queen’s 70 years on the throne got off to a slow start here.

I think we got there in the end though.

Platinum Jubilee stories have been among the best read on The Courier website as the week’s gone on.

Last night they lit one of the beacons in the public park up the road, and all week we’ve been reporting on Platinum Jubilee picnics, parades and street parties across Tayside and Fife.

As a fully signed-up, card-carrying, woke lefty, I should be horrified by it all.

But after two summers when fun was officially off the cards I’m not about to begrudge anyone a bit of flag waving.

Platinum Jubilee: Scotland v England

There are plenty who do, of course.

And compared to south of the border, our jubilations are certainly on the muffled side.

A pal sent me photos from his visit to England last week. Bunting as far as the eye could see. Murals of the Queen on the pub wall behind him. A whole town out of its mind on monarchy.

On Thursday I listened to the people being interviewed on the pavement outside Buckingham Palace (where they’d spent the night sleeping in readiness for the Trooping of the Colour).

Crowds outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday – a contrast to the excitement levels in Scotland. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

They sounded like aliens from another era.

And I didn’t hear any Scots among them.

But I did walk behind a couple of little kids on their way to school the other morning.

They had red and blue streaks in their hair and they were carrying containers filled with sponge cake and muffins for their Platinum Jubilee baking competition.

They puffed up with pride when I admired their creations. And I wondered how much they’ve been longing to let their red and blue hair down after two years when they weren’t allowed a sports day or a Christmas concert.

Same village, my second jubilee

There’s a Platinum Jubilee party in the park on Saturday and a family disco in the village hall at night.

And it reminds me of the Silver Jubilee when I was their age and living in this same village.

We had a street party too. I’ve still got my china mug.

And, like the current pupils, we buried a time capsule, which, to my knowledge, is still in the ground.

And I don’t think I was indoctrinated into becoming a proto-royalist at any of these events.

My brother was there for all of those activities too and he’d Anne Boleyn the lot of them tomorrow.

I just remember a really nice summer.

Well we all need somewhere to keep our harmonicas.

I dare say it was the same for most of us at school in 1977.

And I dare say it’ll be the same for a lot of the people celebrating today.

Royal relationship status: it’s complicated

My relationship with the royal family is complicated.

My politics and my instincts are firmly on the side of equality and the defeat of inherited privilege.

And yet I can’t resist the soap opera of it all.

I sometimes wonder if the dream ticket would be following them from the sidelines of another country?

All of the drama with none of the responsibility for their upkeep.

And like a lot of people, more so people of my vintage, I just like the Queen.

A VIP guest at the Platinum Jubilee beacon lighting ceremony in East Haven. Photo: Gareth Jennings/DCTMedia.

She’s a very old lady who committed to something as a very young woman, and has spent the last 70 years doing what she said she would.

And that constancy is why my feelings for the Queen are tied up in all kinds of other sentiments.

I watched the royal weddings with my mum and my grandma.

I gave my nanny (yeah that’s what we called my other gran, we’re not royalty) a calendar with the Queen on every Christmas. And it’s her I think about when I watch the Queen’s Speech now.

Last crack at a Platinum Jubilee – come on Scotland, we can do this

Like I say, it’s complicated.

And it doesn’t extend to the rest of her family.

The royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Platinum Jubilee.

And I do think there will have to be a reckoning when the Queen is no longer here.

But whatever the future holds, the thing we’re celebrating this weekend is probably never going to come round again.

Prince Charles won’t rack up another 70 years. Prince William’s unlikely to manage it without staggering advances in cryogenics.

And it’s happening after two years when it often felt like we had very little to celebrate at all.

So if people want to get a bit giddy on patriotism, nostalgia or plain old respect for a 96-year-old widow in failing health, I say ‘have the time of your lives’.

I won’t be stretching to Platinum Jubilee bunting, but I will be raising a glass.

Read more from Morag Lindsay

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]