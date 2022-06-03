18 best pictures as Platinum Jubilee beacons are lit across Tayside and Fife By Claire Warrender June 3 2022, 8.32am Updated: June 3 2022, 9.02am 0 Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross Stephen Leckie lights the Perth Jubilee beacon with Provost Xander McDade. Picture Steve MacDougall/DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Australia mulls a republic as Jubilee celebrations spread Down Under Delighted Queen leads first day of Jubilee at beacon lighting and on balcony Delighted Queen leads Jubilee celebrations at beacon lighting and on balcony Beacons light up skies across Northern Ireland for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee