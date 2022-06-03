Adam Holmes on his way, with a nod from Irvine Welsh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over the past decade Adam Holmes has built a reputation that marks him out as one of the Scottish roots scene’s brightest talents.

The Edinburgh-based songsmith earned a Scottish Album of the Year nomination in 2014 after releasing his debut solo album Heirs And Graces on his own Gogar label.

Two LPs followed with his band The Embers, namely Brighter Still in 2016 and Midnight Milk the following year.

Digital-only covers set Songs I Wish I’d Written in 2020 put the guitar-playing troubadour’s stamp all over compositions by the likes of Dylan, Cohen, Petty, Prine and Waits.

It also proved to be a tantalising aperitif for Holmes’ second solo opus Dreamweaver, a soul-meets-Americana collaboration with ex-Bible frontman Boo Hewerdine.

Preview of Hope Park

Holmes’ latest full-length offering Hope Park is due in August, and he’s expected to provide a preview at his latest series of gigs, which includes a stop at Birnam Arts on Thursday.

The first taster for the LP is the impressive Hard Times, which can boast a monologue from no less than Trainspotting author and counter-culture icon Irvine Welsh.

The brooding ballad also features Perth songsmith Beth Malcolm on backing vocals and Glasgow harmonica stalwart Fraser Spiers.

Production is from Iain Hutchison, who has previously worked with the likes of Eddi Reader and Siobhan Miller.

Adam Holmes is at Birnam Arts on June 9, birnamarts.com