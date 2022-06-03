Adam Holmes on his way, with a nod from Irvine Welsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Adam Holmes on his way, with a nod from Irvine Welsh

By Andrew Welsh
June 3 2022, 8.38am
Guitar-playing troubador Adam Holmes.
Over the past decade Adam Holmes has built a reputation that marks him out as one of the Scottish roots scene’s brightest talents.

The Edinburgh-based songsmith earned a Scottish Album of the Year nomination in 2014 after releasing his debut solo album Heirs And Graces on his own Gogar label.

Two LPs followed with his band The Embers, namely Brighter Still in 2016 and Midnight Milk the following year.

Digital-only covers set Songs I Wish I’d Written in 2020 put the guitar-playing troubadour’s stamp all over compositions by the likes of Dylan, Cohen, Petty, Prine and Waits.

It also proved to be a tantalising aperitif for Holmes’ second solo opus Dreamweaver, a soul-meets-Americana collaboration with ex-Bible frontman Boo Hewerdine.

Preview of Hope Park

Holmes’ latest full-length offering Hope Park is due in August, and he’s expected to provide a preview at his latest series of gigs, which includes a stop at Birnam Arts on Thursday.

The first taster for the LP is the impressive Hard Times, which can boast a monologue from no less than Trainspotting author and counter-culture icon Irvine Welsh.

The brooding ballad also features Perth songsmith Beth Malcolm on backing vocals and Glasgow harmonica stalwart Fraser Spiers.

Production is from Iain Hutchison, who has previously worked with the likes of Eddi Reader and Siobhan Miller.

Adam Holmes is at Birnam Arts on June 9, birnamarts.com

