Dundee children’s doctor to lead 300 simultaneous charity hill walks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A doctor at Tayside Children’s Hospital is leading 300 people up 130 of Scotland’s highest hills at once, making sure one person is at each peak at the same time.

Dr Paul Fettes, an anaesthetist at the children’s hospital at Ninewells in Dundee, is coordinating the effort on Saturday.

The mammoth challenge is in aid of children’s healthcare charity the Archie Foundation and will see 300 people scale the “Archie mountains”. More than £11,000 has been raised so far.

The Archies are Scottish mainland peaks with a summit of at least 1,000 metres, including the Munros.

‘Truly overwhelmed with support’

Paul, who appealed for hikers to join him in December, said: “We have been truly overwhelmed with the support for our once in a lifetime challenge, with 300 individuals signed up.

“We now have all 130 Archie’s claimed by hikers and hope to smash our goal of having a person on each mountain in one day.”

It is a family affair for Paul, as his mum Mary is one of those joining in.

At 78 years old she is the group’s oldest hiker.

She will be walking up Meall nan Tarmachan by Loch Tay, near Aberfeldy.

Mary, who is to turn 79 next month, said: “As a family, we would often go on hiking trips, so I think that’s where Paul got the hiking bug.

“The last Munro I completed was around five years ago but I walk nine or 10 miles every week with my walking group.

“I am really looking forward to climbing Meall Nan Tarmachan with one of my friends on Saturday.”

NHS Tayside‘s medical director Pamela Johnston and quadruple amputee and mountaineer Jamie Andrew from Edinburgh are also taking part.

Paul added: “We have hikers tackling two or more Archies, with one taking on seven.

“As a group, we have raised £11,000 so far and I really hope on the day we will receive even more donations and raise an incredible amount for an incredible charity.

“We are going to paint the Scottish skyline with people.”

The hikers will also be planting trees throughout their walks.

‘In awe’ of supporters

Paul, part of Archie’s fundraising committee, is no stranger to organising a charity event, having organised a relay across the same hills in 15 days in 2015, raising £40,000.

Chris Duke, community fundraising officer for The Archie Foundation said: “This is an incredible challenge to get involved with, and we are in awe of how many have chosen to support us and take part, we are so grateful.

“Funds raised will go towards our continued support of Tayside Children’s Hospital and help us to expand our services and support in the region”.

Donations of £10 can be made by texting ALLTHEARCHIES to 70085.