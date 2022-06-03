Dundee children’s doctor to lead 300 simultaneous charity hill walks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee children’s doctor to lead 300 simultaneous charity hill walks

By Emma Duncan
June 3 2022, 9.24am
Dr Paul Fettes is leading the challenge, pictured here in front of mural at the recently opened twin theatre suite at Ninewells Children’s Hospital.
A doctor at Tayside Children’s Hospital is leading 300 people up 130 of Scotland’s highest hills at once, making sure one person is at each peak at the same time.

Dr Paul Fettes, an anaesthetist at the children’s hospital at Ninewells in Dundee, is coordinating the effort on Saturday.

The mammoth challenge is in aid of children’s healthcare charity the Archie Foundation and will see 300 people scale the “Archie mountains”. More than £11,000 has been raised so far.

The Archies are Scottish mainland peaks with a summit of at least 1,000 metres, including the Munros.

‘Truly overwhelmed with support’

Paul, who appealed for hikers to join him in December, said: “We have been truly overwhelmed with the support for our once in a lifetime challenge, with 300 individuals signed up.

“We now have all 130 Archie’s claimed by hikers and hope to smash our goal of having a person on each mountain in one day.”

Dr Paul Fettes.

It is a family affair for Paul, as his mum Mary is one of those joining in.

At 78 years old she is the group’s oldest hiker.

She will be walking up Meall nan Tarmachan by Loch Tay, near Aberfeldy.

Looking towards Beinn Ghlas, Meall Corranaich and Meall nan Tarmachana, Munro’s on the side of Ben Lawers above Loch Tay. Photo by Shutterstock

Mary, who is to turn 79 next month, said: “As a family, we would often go on hiking trips, so I think that’s where Paul got the hiking bug.

“The last Munro I completed was around five years ago but I walk nine or 10 miles every week with my walking group.

“I am really looking forward to climbing Meall Nan Tarmachan with one of my friends on Saturday.”

Mary Fettes is the oldest hiker to be taking part.

NHS Tayside‘s medical director Pamela Johnston and quadruple amputee and mountaineer Jamie Andrew from Edinburgh are also taking part.

Paul added: “We have hikers tackling two or more Archies, with one taking on seven.

“As a group, we have raised £11,000 so far and I really hope on the day we will receive even more donations and raise an incredible amount for an incredible charity.

“We are going to paint the Scottish skyline with people.”

The hikers will also be planting trees throughout their walks.

‘In awe’ of supporters

Paul, part of Archie’s fundraising committee, is no stranger to organising a charity event, having organised a relay across the same hills in 15 days in 2015, raising £40,000.

Chris Duke, community fundraising officer for The Archie Foundation said: “This is an incredible challenge to get involved with, and we are in awe of how many have chosen to support us and take part, we are so grateful.

“Funds raised will go towards our continued support of Tayside Children’s Hospital and help us to expand our services and support in the region”.

Donations of £10 can be made by texting ALLTHEARCHIES to 70085.

More from The Courier

Tags

