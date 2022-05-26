Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Celebrations taking place in Perth and Kinross

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A host of special events are being organised across Perth and Kinross to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Communities will commemorate Her Majesty’s 70 historic years on the throne with a range of celebrations over four days from June 2 to 5.

Beacons will be lit and there are street parties, parades, a garden fair and a colourful day of world music and dance.

Perth and Kinross Council has organised a series of events and has invited everyone to enjoy a “big, bright and beautiful weekend”.

But there are also numerous community celebrations.

There’s a lot going on. Here are just some of the events taking place.

Community beacons

The fun begins on Thursday evening when a number of beacons are lit at 9.45pm.

The Black Watch Castle and Museum has one of more than 2,000 beacons across the UK.

Others are at Blair Castle, The Wellmeadow in Blairgowrie, The Black Watch Memorial in Aberfeldy, McCrosty Park in Crieff. Kirkgate in Kinross, Primrose Park in Auchterarder and the Church of Scotland, Church Street, Pitlochtry.

A ninth beacon will be at Norie Miller Walk in Perth.

All will be lit at the same time and will burn for around an hour.

And ceremonies, accompanied by a piper, will end at 9.50pm.

Street parties, picnics and celebrations

The Black Watch Castle and Museum has organised a Platinum Jubilee Street Party on Friday June 3 from 11am to 5pm.

There will be sandwiches, Victoria sponge and scones, as well as a chance to meet military mascot pony Cruachan IV.

And there’s music, dress-up and Royal family masks.

The AK Bell Library in Perth hosts another street party on the same day from noon to 4pm.

They’ll have a fancy dress competition, games, crafts and music.

There will also be a Jubilee Picnic in Market Park, Kinross, on Saturday June 4.

It involved local dance groups, a ceilidh band at 4pm and an Abba Gold tribute act from 7pm.

But if you are looking for something slightly different, Scone Palace is launching its inaugural garden fair.

Taking place over June 3 and 4, it will include children’s activities, plant and craft stalls and refreshments.

And Brian Cunningham from the Beechgrove Garden will be there to answer any gardening-related questions.

Classic car display and historical re-enactments

The display along Perth’s Tay Street on June 4 will capture the spirit of motoring over the last seven decades.

Classic car clubs and military enthusiasts from across Scotland will come together to show off more than 60 classic, vintage and military vehicles.

It’s on from 10am to 3pm.

Meanwhile, Dunkeld is holding Jubilee and history celebrations on June 4 and 5.

The event kicks off with a parade from the Niel Gow statue to Stanley Hill Park at 10am.

And there’s a variety of entertainment on over the two days.

Finally, Perth and Kinross Council is arranged a 5k Jubilee Race from Perth Concert Hall.

Community Mela and Platinum Jubilee picnic

One of the noisiest and most colourful events of the weekend will be the first Perthshire Mela on Sunday June 5.

It will kick off with a parade down Tay Street at noon and culminate in a day of bright and bold activities on the North Inch.

There will be dancers from around the world and music including a steel band, Bhangra, Beats of Brazil, music from the Polish community and Perth Pipe Band.

And there will be a funfair, inflatables, crafts and a range of street foods from across the world.