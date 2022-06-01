Perth Platinum Jubilee Run cancelled due to low number of entries By Claire Warrender June 1 2022, 3.46pm Updated: June 2 2022, 8.23am 0 The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being celebrated across the UK this weekend. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Trooping ceremony to kick-start Platinum Jubilee celebrations Famous faces on Queen’s Birthday Honours list chosen to reflect Platinum Jubilee Dame Arlene Foster thrilled to be honoured in Platinum Jubilee year Hats off to Her Majesty: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marked by schools in Tayside and Fife