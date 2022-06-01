Fife and Tayside timetable chaos to continue as drivers reject improved ScotRail pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife and Tayside timetable chaos to continue as drivers reject improved ScotRail pay offer

By Peter John Meiklem
June 1 2022, 4.00pm Updated: June 1 2022, 7.57pm
train ticket office
Drivers have rejected the 4.2% pay rise offered.

Rail passengers in Tayside and Fife are preparing for further disruption to services after drivers rejected an updated pay offer.

The National Executive Committee of train drivers’ union Aslef has rejected ScotRail’s pay offer to its members of 4.2%.

The committee did not recommend allowing its members a say on the offer via a vote.

ScotRail managers had previously offered the drivers union a 2.2% rise, which was also rejected.

The latest ScotRail offer also included an excess share premium, a commitment to bring Sundays into the working week within a five-year period and a 10% increase in Sunday working allowance.

Managers also offered a three-year commitment to no compulsory redundancies – although the Scottish Government already follows a no compulsory redundancy policy.

Kevin Lindsay is Scottish organiser for Aslef.

He said: “Aslef wants to negotiate a fair deal for our members.

“We are once again calling on ScotRail to return to the talks so we can negotiate a fair pay offer that we can put to our members.”

Passengers hoped talks held on Thursday last week would bring an end to the dispute.

ScotRail has already cut around 700 services from its timetable after drivers refused to work on rest days, as was common practice previously.

Services in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Fife and Angus have been badly affected.

There are fears surrounding transport to key events this summer if ScotRail is unable to reach an agreement with the unions.

These include the Open, which will be held in St Andrews in July.

A union spokesman said Aslef officials will “now proceed to a ballot for industrial action if ScotRail refuse to engage in further talks”.

ScotRail introduced a temporary timetable on Monday, May 23.

Managers promised it would “provide customers with a level of certainty and reliability”, but some services have still been cancelled.

The company was also caught up in a row over the extra services it added for Wednesday’s Scotland vs Ukraine World Cup play off.

Conservative transport spokesman Liam Kerr accused the company of holding a “central belt bias” after it emerged the new services would travel no further north than Stirling.

David Simpson is ScotRail’s service delivery director.

He said: “We’re incredibly disappointed and frustrated that Aslef bosses have rejected this improved pay offer.

“It’s astonishing that they will not even put this offer to their members.

“Our substantially improved pay offer reflects the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, while balancing it against the need to provide value for the taxpayer.

“We have offered to meet Aslef but, in the meantime, would urge them to reconsider this offer in the interest of their members and the future of the railway in Scotland.”

