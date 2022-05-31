Scotland fans in Dundee miss out on extra trains home from Ukraine match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland fans in Dundee miss out on extra trains home from Ukraine match

By Scott Milne
May 31 2022, 11.59am Updated: May 31 2022, 2.55pm
Football fans in Dundee and beyond are missing out on key rail services due to central belt bias, it has been claimed.

ScotRail announced 13 new post-match services for Wednesday’s Scotland vs Ukraine play off.

The climbdown came after a fans complained they could not get home by train after the crunch match.

But the furthest north the last-minute services will reach is Stirling.

The last train Dundonians can get home from Glasgow is 7.45pm — the same time as kick-off.

Perth residents have an even earlier last train home, with their final service of the evening pulling out from Glasgow Queen Street at 7.37pm.

Fifer Katrina Walker, a member of the Tartan Army, previously described the situation as “outrageous”.

Tory intervention

The Scottish Government-owned rail operator has cut services amid a union dispute.

Members of drivers union Aslef are currently considering a 4.2% pay offer.

North East MSP Liam Kerr has written to ScotRail, urging them to put on extra trains so fans in Dundee and further north can get home after the match.

The Scottish Conservative shadow minister for transport said fans living north of Stirling face an “extraordinary omission”.

“I was extremely disappointed to note that there do not seem to be any services laid on which would allow fans from Dundee or further north to Aberdeen to get the train back after the match.

MSP Liam Kerr.

“People in the north-east will be concerned this is further evidence of a ‘bias’ towards the central belt which they have long suspected.”

A cycling group in Dundee also hit out at the snub.

The Dundee Cycling Forum account tweeted:

Mr Kerr called on ScotRail bosses to “have another look” at night-time services.

“It is inexcusable that passengers in the north-east are being abandoned in favour of the central belt,” he said.

“This just adds to the travel misery.

“ScotRail must now address this ridiculous situation to ensure fans can get home safely following the game on Wednesday.”

‘We have done everything we can’

Phil Campbell is head of Customer Operations with ScotRail.

He said they have “done everything we can” to “support fans travelling to the match”.

“Our Train Planning team worked hard to provide additional services on some other routes.

“However, it was not possible to offer any late services to Perth, Dundee, or Aberdeen.”

Tags

