Scotland fans in Dundee miss out on extra trains home from Ukraine match

Football fans in Dundee and beyond are missing out on key rail services due to central belt bias, it has been claimed.

ScotRail announced 13 new post-match services for Wednesday’s Scotland vs Ukraine play off.

The climbdown came after a fans complained they could not get home by train after the crunch match.

But the furthest north the last-minute services will reach is Stirling.

The last train Dundonians can get home from Glasgow is 7.45pm — the same time as kick-off.

Perth residents have an even earlier last train home, with their final service of the evening pulling out from Glasgow Queen Street at 7.37pm.

Fifer Katrina Walker, a member of the Tartan Army, previously described the situation as “outrageous”.

Tory intervention

The Scottish Government-owned rail operator has cut services amid a union dispute.

Members of drivers union Aslef are currently considering a 4.2% pay offer.

North East MSP Liam Kerr has written to ScotRail, urging them to put on extra trains so fans in Dundee and further north can get home after the match.

The Scottish Conservative shadow minister for transport said fans living north of Stirling face an “extraordinary omission”.

“I was extremely disappointed to note that there do not seem to be any services laid on which would allow fans from Dundee or further north to Aberdeen to get the train back after the match.

“People in the north-east will be concerned this is further evidence of a ‘bias’ towards the central belt which they have long suspected.”

A cycling group in Dundee also hit out at the snub.

The Dundee Cycling Forum account tweeted:

Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness? Not the central belt but we do exist! — Dundee Cycling Forum (@dundeecycling) May 30, 2022

Mr Kerr called on ScotRail bosses to “have another look” at night-time services.

“It is inexcusable that passengers in the north-east are being abandoned in favour of the central belt,” he said.

“This just adds to the travel misery.

“ScotRail must now address this ridiculous situation to ensure fans can get home safely following the game on Wednesday.”

‘We have done everything we can’

Phil Campbell is head of Customer Operations with ScotRail.

He said they have “done everything we can” to “support fans travelling to the match”.

“Our Train Planning team worked hard to provide additional services on some other routes.

“However, it was not possible to offer any late services to Perth, Dundee, or Aberdeen.”