First houses in 105-home development on site of former Fife linoleum factory hit the market

The first houses in a 105-home development on the site of a former factory in Kirkcaldy are ready to hit the market.

Miller Homes will launch its new Victoria Wynd development on Saturday.

The houses launching are all four-bedroom homes, with three-bedroom homes coming later this year.

Prices for the houses will start at about £254,995.

Victoria Wynd will have three and four-bedroom homes including terraced, semi-detached and detached styles.

Kirkcaldy housing development popular

The development sits on the site of the former Forbo Nairn linoleum factory.

Work at the site, just east of Victoria Hospital, started late last year.

It is the second development in Fife for Miller Homes, which is also currently building 60 homes at Lapwing Brae in Dunfermline.

With demand for new homes in Fife high, the housebuilder expects the development to be popular with those living in and around the area looking to make a move.

Regional sales director for Scotland East Lynsey Brown said: “After the success of our Lapwing Brae development in Dunfermline, we are excited to be launching Victoria Wynd in Fife.

“The town of Kirkcaldy has fantastic amenities and gorgeous outdoor spaces, plus incredible views across the Firth of Forth from the bay.

“Victoria Wynd is the perfect choice for those looking for a picturesque place to call home that’s not far from Edinburgh and Dundee.”

First occupants later this year

Miller Homes has brought its most popular home styles to Kirkcaldy.

Available houses include a four-bedroom with a dedicated home office, or with a bay window lounge.

The three-bedroom has an open-plan kitchen dining area with French doors to the rear garden.

The first residents are expected to move in to the new development in late 2022.

Forbo Nairn is the only company in Kirkcaldy still making linoleum, a far cry from the 1880s when the town boasted six factories.

Linoleum took over from floor cloth production which had been going on in the Fife town since 1847.

In 2014, bulldozers tore down the Forbo Nairn building.

The building, built in 1882, was then the world’s oldest linoleum works, but fell into disrepair after lying empty since 1984.