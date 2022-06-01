First houses in 105-home development on site of former Fife linoleum factory hit the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First houses in 105-home development on site of former Fife linoleum factory hit the market

By Maria Gran
June 1 2022, 4.00pm Updated: June 2 2022, 8.35am
Plans for Miller Home's Victoria Wynd housing development in Kirkcaldy.
Plans for Miller Home's Victoria Wynd housing development in Kirkcaldy.

The first houses in a 105-home development on the site of a former factory in Kirkcaldy are ready to hit the market.

Miller Homes will launch its new Victoria Wynd development on Saturday.

The houses launching are all four-bedroom homes, with three-bedroom homes coming later this year.

Prices for the houses will start at about £254,995.

Victoria Wynd will have three and four-bedroom homes including terraced, semi-detached and detached styles.

Kirkcaldy housing development popular

The development sits on the site of the former Forbo Nairn linoleum factory.

Work at the site, just east of Victoria Hospital, started late last year.

Miller Homes has two housing developments in Fife.

It is the second development in Fife for Miller Homes, which is also currently building 60 homes at Lapwing Brae in Dunfermline.

With demand for new homes in Fife high, the housebuilder expects the development to be popular with those living in and around the area looking to make a move.

Regional sales director for Scotland East Lynsey Brown said: “After the success of our Lapwing Brae development in Dunfermline, we are excited to be launching Victoria Wynd in Fife.

“The town of Kirkcaldy has fantastic amenities and gorgeous outdoor spaces, plus incredible views across the Firth of Forth from the bay.

A Miller Homes four-bedroom house with a lounge bay window.
A Miller Homes four-bedroom house with a lounge bay window.

“Victoria Wynd is the perfect choice for those looking for a picturesque place to call home that’s not far from Edinburgh and Dundee.”

First occupants later this year

Miller Homes has brought its most popular home styles to Kirkcaldy.

Available houses include a four-bedroom with a dedicated home office, or with a bay window lounge.

The Kirkcaldy housing development features a range of homes.
The Kirkcaldy housing development features a range of homes.

The three-bedroom has an open-plan kitchen dining area with French doors to the rear garden.

The first residents are expected to move in to the new development in late 2022.

Forbo Nairn is the only company in Kirkcaldy still making linoleum, a far cry from the 1880s when the town boasted six factories.

Linoleum took over from floor cloth production which had been going on in the Fife town since 1847.

In 2014, bulldozers tore down the Forbo Nairn building.

The building, built in 1882, was then the world’s oldest linoleum works, but fell into disrepair after lying empty since 1984.

