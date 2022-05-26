From digital hacking to avatars, it’s all on show at Abertay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

From digital hacking to avatars, it’s all on show at Abertay

By Caroline Spencer
May 26 2022, 6.00pm
Avatars take on real world issues at Abertay University.
Avatars take on real world issues at Abertay University.

Our digital life is in the spotlight at Abertay University’s Digital Graduate Show.

For one day only, the School of Design and Informatics will show over 80 honours projects, covering everything from high concept design art and cyber security to virtual reality and emerging tech on Friday, May 27.

The projects focus on everything from online harassment to creating 3D avatars,

It’s all there. From the environment to tackling abuse and dealing with self image,  the messages are put across through animation, computer art, 3D modelling, augmented realities and emerging tech

Making a splash

Graduate Duncan Readle created a lush digital world by converting traditional 2D imagery into a 3D experience.

Duncan’s resultant ‘Botanical Garden’ is inspired by environmental design.

““I wanted my honours project to be something big and eye-catching, and when I found the original concept art online I knew I’d found my project,” he says.

“I really enjoy the technical side of environment art, so decided to focus my project on modular environment design and different techniques that can be used to support it.”

A 3-D depiction of a botanical garden by Abertay university graduate Duncan Readle.

Other projects take on pressing matters like online abuse and cultural representation.

Ethical Hacking student Tia Cotton’s game takes on online sexual abuse.

It gives users the tools to learn about and prevent falling victim to technology-assisted sexual violence.

Ethical Hacking is the study of cyber-security, or how to protect internet data and privacy.

Graduate Tia Cotton’s game helps prevent people becoming victims to online abuse

“The game focuses mainly on how these crimes are carried out and how to seek help if they become a victim,” Tia explains.

“Technology-facilitated sexual violence is something people have either encountered or heard of, but don’t know what it is or how they would get help.”

“The game not only explains what each crime is, it shows the impact it can have and how people can protect themselves.”

A character created through interactive 3D forming by graduate Erika Baunach.

Cultural identity is the dominant theme in Computer Arts graduate Erika Baunach’s project.

Mixed-race video game

Erika created a mixed-race video game character by using organic visuals in a 3D interactive form.

The character explores the tension that comes from being a part of multiple communities.

For Erika, her project was both personal and professional.

“There is an invisible visibility being multi-ethnic as it is recognised within creative industries including video games, but not represented wholeheartedly,” she says.

Cultural issues in the industry

“I wanted to push my technical capabilities through a project that is both personally significant, but also relevant to cultural issues within the creative industry.”

And there’s more. If your interest is in the online world, head to Abertay.

The show is open to the public on Friday, May 27, from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]