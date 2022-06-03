JIM SPENCE: Dundee manager pursuit has dragged on too long – Dens chiefs must act decisively NOW

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee manager pursuit has dragged on too long – Dens chiefs must act decisively NOW

By Jim Spence
June 3 2022, 5.15pm Updated: June 3 2022, 5.46pm
Dundee's pursuit of Shaun Maloney has dragged on for too long, says Jim Spence

To lose one potential manager might be seen as unfortunate, to lose two might be seen as carelessness, to paraphrase the Irish playwright Oscar Wilde.

Dundee FC must understand the importance of being earnest in their pursuit of a boss who can turn their fortunes around after problematic moves for Jack Ross and Shaun Maloney.

This situation has dragged on far too long and the club will now interview candidates who know they are third choice.

Swift action is required to give the new boss the best chance of recruiting the three or four players I believe the hierarchy think are needed to galvanise a promotion campaign.

Jack Ross (right) and Shaun Maloney were both on Dundee’s shortlist to replace Mark McGhee as manager

There’s a state of flux at the club presently.

They recently reiterated plans to move to a new stadium at Camperdown and have had a deal in place for some time with John Bennett, who owns Dens Park, to sell them it at an agreed price.

That agreement lasts until the end of 2023.

If the plans for a new ground go ahead, they’ll finally give the club what it currently lacks; its own stadium and training facilities and an academy set up to produce players who can attract big transfer fees.

Next season, they should be the big dogs in the Championship, but a hidden danger lurks in the west.

Queen’s Park striker Simon Murray, who has featured for both Dundee sides, celebrates winning promotion with the Spiders

Queen’s Park, who were amateurs for 152 years, are now full-time and backed by wealthy entrepreneur Willie Haughey.

Currently they’re refurbishing Lesser Hampden, have a new training ground and have big plans to make the Premiership in the coming years, as well as producing top players from their academy like Andy Robertson.

The appointment of AZ Alkmaar’s former sporting director Marijn Beueker as director of football signals the Spiders’ big ambitions.

Next season’s Championship may, on paper, be the weakest it’s been for a long time but Dundee will be the name everyone wants to beat, so there’ll be no assured passage back to the top flight.

Dundee need to get the right manager in pronto to prepare for a huge season ahead.

Dundee United have agreed a shirt sponsorship deal with an online casino firm

I’m not a gambler, probably on account of the fact that I saw too many of my old fella’s choices at Aintree and Newmarket marked as also rans.

But I can’t get worked up about the stick Dundee United are getting from some fans over their new sponsorship deal with an Irish betting company.

Gambling addiction is a big issue and it’s debatable how much campaigns to raise awareness of responsible gambling actually help those who are addicted.

I’m not convinced it’s football’s job to police individual betting habits of fans and I’m not persuaded of the moral duty of the sport to refuse financial backing from an industry which is regulated tightly.

‘Life choices’

I’m in favour of educational campaigns to raise awareness of how easy it is to get sucked into losing money, but let’s not be hypocritical about football.

Scotland have just failed to qualify for a World Cup whose infrastructure was built on the backs of migrant workers who endured appalling working conditions in Qatar.

From the poorest countries on the planet they had limited life choices, unlike those who choose to gamble.

PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Is it Maloney or is it baloney?

