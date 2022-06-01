Dundee United reveal ‘lucrative’ new sponsorship deal with online casino

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have announced a new headline sponsorship deal with online casino business QuinnCasino.

The Irish-owned firm’s logo will feature on the front of United’s new kit, which is set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

QuinnCasino is the online casino wing of bookmaker QuinnBet, who have had prior relationships with United’s Premiership rivals Hibernian and AFC Bournemouth of the English Premier League.

🤝 We are delighted to announce @Quinn_Bet as our new principal partner for the 2022/23 campaign, with their logo set to adorn the front of our shirts next season Read more 👇 | #UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) June 1, 2022

Dundee United head of commercial & sponsorship Elliot Shaw told the Tangerines’ website the deal will benefit the community as well as the club.

“We are delighted to secure a lucrative agreement with QuinnCasino for season 2022/23,” he said.

“We are the first club in Scotland to secure a major agreement with QuinnCasino and we feel there will be significant benefits for Dundee United and the wider community from this sponsorship.

“QuinnCasino has expressed a clear desire to work closely with the Dundee United family and we look forward to welcoming them on board.”

QuinnBet managing director Stephen Kelly added that the firm are keen to work with United’s community trust to promote ‘awareness’ around gambling.

He said: “We are delighted that QuinnCasino is becoming a principal partner with Dundee United.

“Dundee United have a great history and tradition and have returned to the European football stage for the first time in a decade.

“Like Dundee United, we have big ambitions. Our brands QuinnBet and QuinnCasino are enjoying great support in Scotland, and we are excited to be a part of Dundee United’s journey for the season ahead.

“We are also very keen to work with Dundee United Community Trust promoting wellbeing, education and awareness around gambling.

“We take our social responsibilities seriously and have recently been awarded the independent Safer Gambling Standard from GamCare, which is a testament to the resources that we invest in the area.”